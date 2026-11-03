David Felstead Saves Limb From Superbug Using Phage Therapy

David Felstead avoided amputation after antibiotics failed to treat a severe leg infection. His doctors used targeted bacteriophage viruses to eliminate resistant bacteria.

David Felstead has successfully avoided amputation after a six-year battle with a superbug infection in his left leg, utilizing an experimental treatment called phage therapy. The 37-year-old education worker from the Midlands had faced limb loss when standard antibiotics and surgeries failed to eradicate the bacteria surrounding his thigh implant.

The Origin of a Stubborn Infection

Felstead's medical history began at age eight when he underwent bone removal surgery to treat bone cancer. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, he required approximately forty operations to extend a prosthetic in his thigh, ensuring his legs remained the same length as he grew to an adult height of 6ft. He endured regular minor infections that were typically managed with antibiotics until 2020.

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In 2020, while getting out of the shower, Felstead noticed a small hole in his thigh skin oozing liquid without any prior injury. Lab tests confirmed he had contracted a dual infection from E. coli and S. aureus. Doctors initially prescribed strong antibiotics and performed surgery to clear the wound, but the infection persisted despite these efforts.

Phage Therapy Mechanism Explained

With antibiotics failing and amputation looming, Felstead's medical team turned to bacteriophages, commonly known as phages. These are viruses that naturally infect and kill specific bacteria. A phage attaches to a susceptible bacterium, injects its genetic material, and hijacks the cell to produce copies of itself until the bacterium bursts.

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This process releases new phages that infect other bacteria, effectively clearing the infection. Phage therapy can be administered as a single treatment or as a cocktail of different phages for complex infections. Research also indicates that phages can sometimes restore the effectiveness of antibiotics that were previously ineffective against certain bacteria.

Expert Views on Bacterial Resistance

The urgency for such treatments is highlighted by data from England in 2024, where more than 66,000 antibiotic-resistant infections were reported. These resistant bacteria are believed to contribute to approximately 35,200 deaths annually across the UK. Martha Clokie, a professor of microbiology at the University of Leicester, noted that phage therapy offers a vital option for patients with resistant chronic infections.

Clokie, who directs the Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research, stated that doctors are increasingly interested in using phages for conditions like infected foot ulcers, respiratory infections, and bone infections when antibiotics no longer work. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) permits unlicensed phage therapy on a compassionate basis when there is a clear clinical need and no other effective treatments are available.

Outcomes and Future Implications

Felstead agreed to the experimental treatment immediately, citing his interest in nature-based experiments. Phages are found everywhere bacteria exist, including in soil, water, and the human body, and unlike illness-causing viruses, they only target bacteria. To date, they have not been linked with significant side effects, making them a safe option for desperate cases.

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While access remains difficult and generally reserved as a last resort, Felstead's case is part of a growing body of evidence supporting the therapy. A recent study by Ninewells Hospital in Dundee summarized successful results from the first three patients treated with phages for persistent infections around artificial joints, signaling a potential shift in how resistant infections are managed.