David Ellison is honored to have Elon Musk's money

Sign up for The A.V. Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison is really happy to have Elon Musk’s investment to ease the burden of a reported.

“He is the greatest entrepreneur of our time. And he doesn’t invest in a lot of companies,” Ellisonon Wednesday.

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“So to have his vote of confidence and to have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege. And if there was any opportunity to be able to collaborate with him in the future, from our perspective, it would be a privilege. ”following the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance merger—though he didn’t confirm the amount the world’s richest person contributed.

With a That $1 billion certainly won’t get the company out of the red, but other changes are underway as it looks to consolidate resources. Over the past couple of weeks, structural and financial changes have been taking shape at Skydance. HBO’s Casey Bloys was appointed toIt’s unknown whether Musk’s investment means he’ll be involved in any decision-making at Skydance.

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As a shareholder, he shouldn’t have nearly the same sway as, say, Amazon MGM Studios owner, which paints an unflattering picture of its titular subject, will still move forward airing on HBO because “We believe in independence. We don’t believe in censorship of any kind. ” He similarly said he had no plans to mergeand CBS News because he believes in bipartisan coverage.

“We’re happy operating them as they are,” he said. WhenAaron Ross Sorkin asked if a collaboration with investor Musk was “on offer, in the plan,” Ellison reiterated, “if there was the appropriate opportunity in the future, we’d be thrilled to do so. ” Musk is also set to speak at the summit later today, so maybe he’ll elaborate on the Skydance investment then.