Skydance CEO David Ellison praises Taylor Sheridan's talent and confirms ongoing business despite his five-year, $1 billion deal with NBCUniversal ending his Paramount era.

Skydance Media chief executive David Ellison recently clarified the studio's stance on Taylor Sheridan's departure from Paramount, emphasizing that the creative partnership remains intact despite the showrunner's high-profile move to a competing network. Ellison addressed the situation during a public appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, where he detailed his continued admiration for the multi-hyphenate creator and confirmed that various business initiatives between the entities are still actively moving forward.

Skydance CEO Defends Relationship With Creator

Elliott began his comments by stating that he holds an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Sheridan, a creator who has defined the modern neo-Western genre through his hit franchises. He revealed that he had personally spoken with Sheridan over the weekend prior to the conference, primarily to discuss the progress on the upcoming military action adaptation for director Pete Berg. This personal outreach underscored Skydance's intent to remain the number one home for what Ellison described as the most talented creative artist in the world.

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The executive highlighted that Skydance and its affiliated branches maintain a great relationship with Sheridan and are committed to continuing that strong bond going forward. While acknowledging that Sheridan has made a decision to shift his primary home base, Ellison affirmed that the studio respects that choice even though it means losing the creator who worked with Paramount for nearly a decade. The focus now shifts to maintaining professional ties across multiple ongoing projects.

Financial Scope Of NBCUniversal Five-Year Deal

Reports indicate that the expansive creative deal Sheridan signed with NBCUniversal is worth approximately $1 billion over a five-year period. This massive financial commitment is expected to support upward of twenty television shows, marking a significant increase from the fourteen series he produced during his eight-year tenure at Paramount. The deal represents a major strategic shift in the television landscape, as Sheridan moves to a new studio to develop his extensive portfolio of narratives.

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Sheridan has remained largely quiet regarding the specifics of his new slate, though he praised NBCUniversal Entertainment chairwoman Donna Langley for her impeccable taste in programming. He has noted that many of the projects currently in production were originally written years ago, suggesting that his new roster will likely feature a blend of long-gestating concepts and fresh ideas. This approach allows for a substantial output without requiring an immediate influx of new material from scratch.

Call of Duty Film and Production Timelines

Despite the shift in network loyalty, Sheridan is deeply involved in the Call of Duty movie, a project that will serve as a franchise launch for the studio. He is currently hard at work penning the script for the film, which is being directed by Pete Berg and is scheduled for release in June 2028. Additionally, Sheridan is attached as a co-producer on the project, ensuring he will have a hands-on role in its development and production phases leading up to its theatrical debut.

Sheridan is also producing other key titles such as Landman, which is currently in production, and Frisco King, an upcoming series. The TV contract associated with his NBCUniversal deal is not slated to expire until 2028, with reports suggesting the transition of his primary network affiliation is set to begin in 2029. This timeline allows for a gradual transition rather than an abrupt departure from his existing commitments.

Impact On Current Television Roster And Spinoffs

The question of how Sheridan's exit will affect his ongoing shows at Paramount has been a major concern for viewers since the announcement was made. However, his acclaimed roster is expected to continue thriving because he has gradually delegated creative reins to other showrunners in recent years. Spencer Hudnut is leading Marshals, Benjamin Cavell is overseeing Dutton Ranch, and Terence Winter is running Tulsa King, ensuring that the Yellowstone universe remains vibrant.

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Sheridan has remained a core part of the writing process for most of these series, but the structural changes mean the shows are less dependent on his daily involvement. As he turns his focus toward his new obligations at NBCUniversal, the existing shows are positioned to live on independently. This separation allows Sheridan to pursue new opportunities while maintaining the legacy of his previous work across multiple platforms and genres.