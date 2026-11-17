David Duchovny confirms he is in talks with director Ryan Coogler to return for the official Hulu X-Files reboot following the pilot greenlight in 2026.

David Duchovny has confirmed he is currently in active discussions to return to the iconic role of FBI agent Fox Mulder in the upcoming Hulu reboot of The X-Files. The actor revealed this development during a recent interview with GQ magazine, marking a significant step forward for the project led by filmmaker Ryan Coogler. This confirmation addresses long-standing fan speculation regarding whether the original star would join the new iteration of the franchise.

Hulu has officially greenlit the Coogler-led reboot after production on the pilot episode wrapped in June 2026. The network's decision to move forward with the series signals a major milestone for the project after years of development behind the scenes. Coogler is serving as both director and writer, working closely with showrunner Jennifer Yale to craft the narrative for the new installment.

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During the GQ interview, Duchovny addressed the possibility of reprising his legendary role following a live screening and Q&A session for his 2023 drama Reverse the Curse. When an audience member asked about his chances of joining the reboot, the actor responded with a clear indication that he is in talks to participate in the new series. He noted that while discussions are underway, the creative team has not yet finalized the specifics of his involvement.

The reboot is being developed by a high-profile creative team that includes Coogler and his sister Zinzi Coogler as executive producers. Other key figures in the production include Sev Ohanian, Dezi Gallegos, and Chris Carter, the original creator of the franchise. Jennifer Yale is credited as the showrunner, guiding the writing process as the team works to bring a fresh perspective to the established universe.

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Duchovny originally co-led the cast of Chris Carter's original sci-fi mystery series, playing the paranormal-believing FBI agent Fox Mulder alongside Gillian Anderson as his skeptical partner Dana Scully. His performance earned him two of his four Emmy nominations and his first Golden Globe victory over the course of the show's run. He previously reprised the role for the sequel film I Want to Believe and participated in two revival seasons before he and Anderson bid the franchise farewell.

With the pilot complete and the series officially ordered, the focus now shifts to the writing phase and further production planning. Coogler and Yale are actively engaged in the writers room, laying the groundwork for the episodes that will define this new era of The X-Files. Fans continue to await details on whether Duchovny's character will appear and how his story will be integrated into the new narrative structure.

The timeline for the reboot has evolved significantly since Coogler began development on the project in early 2023. The transition from initial development to a greenlit series with a wrapped pilot represents a rapid acceleration for the franchise. The involvement of both Coogler and Duchovny suggests a strong potential for the new series to honor the legacy of the original while exploring new themes.

The creative direction of the reboot remains a closely guarded secret, with the writers room currently focusing on establishing the tone and plot for the first season. Duchovny's potential return adds a layer of continuity and nostalgia that could resonate deeply with longtime viewers. The integration of original characters into a new storyline requires careful planning, which the current production team seems to be prioritizing.

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Hulu's decision to greenlight the series demonstrates a strong commitment to reviving one of television's most beloved sci-fi mysteries. The network has positioned the reboot as a major flagship project, leveraging the star power of Coogler and the iconic status of the original series. This strategic move aims to capture both old fans and a new generation of viewers.

The future of The X-Files now hinges on the outcome of the ongoing discussions regarding Duchovny's participation. While his involvement is not yet confirmed, the fact that talks are taking place suggests a high likelihood of his return. Fans will be watching closely for any official announcements regarding the cast and creative direction of the new series.