David Curtis Sentenced for Bigamy After Facebook Wedding Invite

David Curtis received a suspended sentence for bigamy after flying to Thailand to marry Kwanta Satipjan. The crime was uncovered when wedding invitations were posted on Facebook, devastating his first wife Kirsty Curtis.

David Curtis, a 56-year-old contracts manager, has been handed a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months after admitting to the crime of bigamy. The Nottingham Magistrates Court issued the suspended sentence following a case that began when Curtis traveled from the United Kingdom to Thailand to marry a younger woman, leaving his legal wife behind without warning.

Court Details and Legal Outcome

Justice was served at the Nottingham Magistrates Court, where Curtis stood trial for entering into a marriage ceremony while still legally bound to his first wife, Kirsty Curtis. The presiding judge opted for a suspended prison term rather than immediate incarceration, citing Curtis's full admissions and lack of previous convictions. In addition to the suspended jail time, the court ordered Curtis to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also required to pay £650 in legal costs and a £154 victim surcharge as part of the final judgment.

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The legal proceedings concluded with Curtis appearing via video link alongside his solicitor, Tim Gaubert. Mr. Gaubert emphasized that his client had made full admissions regarding the wedding ceremony, noting that there was no attempt to hide the event in the shadows. Instead, Curtis had actively publicized the union, which the defense argued demonstrated a different intent than a secret elopement, although the prosecution maintained that the distress caused to the first wife was undeniable.

The Deception and Discovery

The deception began in April 2025, when David Curtis told his wife he needed space from their marriage before boarding a flight to the Far East. He left Kirsty Curtis in their detached home in South Normanton, Derbyshire, after a family meal where he reportedly claimed to love her. Shortly after his departure, he sent a text message stating he needed a break and then blocked her on all communication channels. He also removed his passport from their home, making his absence appear sudden and unexplained.

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Curtis initially claimed he was experiencing a mental breakdown and needed to finish a round-the-world trip before returning home. However, Kirsty Curtis soon discovered that her husband had not traveled globally but had flown directly to Thailand. The truth came to light when she found a wedding announcement posted on Facebook. The post was made by Kwanta Satipjan, believed to be 35 years old, and detailed their marriage ceremony and an upcoming honeymoon in England, specifically referencing David's hometown.

The wedding invitation was sent to close family members via Facebook, effectively placing the secret union in the public sphere. This digital trail allowed Kirsty Curtis to confirm that her husband had not merely gone on a trip but had entered into a new marital bond. She immediately reported the matter to the police on the advice of her solicitor, triggering an investigation that would eventually lead to Curtis's arrest upon his return to the UK.

Victim Impact and Personal Devastation

Kirsty Curtis, 51, shared a devastating victim impact statement detailing the emotional toll of the betrayal. She described feeling humiliated, sick, and frightened by her ex-husband's actions. The timing of the discovery exacerbated her suffering, as she was undergoing a serious operation at the time and had just been made redundant from her job as an after-sales team leader, a position she had held for 20 years. She stated that the consequences of his behavior would follow her for the rest of her life, damaging her ability to trust others.

The couple, who both had two children from previous relationships, had been together for six years before marrying in front of friends and family in 2015. Kirsty Curtis noted that they had not had any arguments prior to his disappearance. The sudden void left by his absence, combined with the public nature of his second marriage, left her feeling vulnerable. She expressed deep regret over the breach of trust, noting that he had left for work one day and never came home.

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Current Situation and Future Implications

Following the wedding, Kwanta Satipjan moved from Thailand to Leeds, where she now lives with David Curtis in a ground-floor flat. She left behind her two young children to join her new husband in the United Kingdom. This move solidified the reality of the bigamous marriage and cemented Curtis's separation from his first family. The couple has since divorced, and Curtis has reportedly sought to rebuild relationships with his extended family, including his brothers, mother, and grandchildren.

Despite the suspended sentence, the legal and personal repercussions for David Curtis remain significant. He continues to work as a contracts manager, earning £3,900 per month, but his reputation and personal life have been irreparably altered. The case serves as a stark reminder of how digital footprints can unravel complex deceptions. As Curtis serves his suspended sentence and completes his unpaid work hours, the impact on Kirsty Curtis and their respective families continues to be felt deeply.