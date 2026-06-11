David Cronenberg's 'A History of Violence' is witnessing a sudden spike in viewership at home

The movie, released in 2005, is now sitting at a"Certified Fresh" 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site's consensus praising it for raising"compelling and thoughtful questions about the nature of violence," and for serving as a much-needed comeback for director David Cronenberg.

The boom in comic book adaptations that began around two decades ago also produced adaptations that didn't feature men in tights and portals in the sky.

These were movies like Ghost World, a deeply existential coming-of-age movie that served as an early showcase for Scarlett Johansson's talents. There was also Road to Perdition, a revenge epic set during the Great Depression and starring Tom Hanks; and Snowpiercer, the post-apocalyptic action-thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho that inspired a spin-off TV series. One of these films is now witnessing a sudden spike in viewership at home, over two decades after its successful run in theaters.

The movie in question was released in 2005, and was hailed as one of the year's best by several critics, including Mark Kermode. It premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and is now sitting at a"Certified Fresh" 88% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus praised the movie for raising"compelling and thoughtful questions about the nature of violence," and for serving as a much-needed comeback for director David Cronenberg.

It was the first of two consecutive movies where Cronenberg collaborated with Lord of the Rings icon Viggo Mortensen, whom Kermode declared"the new Robert De Niro.





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David Cronenberg A History Of Violence Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh Viggo Mortensen Robert De Niro Mark Kermode Cannes Film Festival Great Depression Post-Apocalyptic Action-Thriller Coming-Of-Age Movie Revenge Epic Existential Coming-Of-Age Movie Booming In Comic Book Adaptations Collaborated With Lord Of The Rings Icon Viggo Served As An Early Showcase For Scarlett Johan Inspired A Spin-Off TV Series Directed By Bong Joon-Ho Spike In Viewership At Home Successful Run In Theaters Hailed As One Of The Year's Best By Several Cr Raising Compelling And Thoughtful Questions Ab Serving As A Much-Needed Comeback For Director Raising Compelling And Thoughtful Questions Ab Serving As A Much-Needed Comeback For Director

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