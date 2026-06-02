David Corenswet's Superman Films Garner Rave Reviews Amid New DC Universe Rollout

Early reviews for David Corenswet's portrayal of Superman in the upcoming Supergirl film are overwhelmingly positive, signaling a strong start for the new DC Universe. Corenswet will reprise his role in the sequel Man of Tomorrow, teaming with Lex Luthor against Brainiac. This news coincides with a nostalgic trivia quiz celebrating Superman's legacy, covering his origins, allies, weaknesses, film history, and iconic villains.

The David Corenswet movie releasing after Supergirl is flying high with near-perfect early reviews. Corenswet reprises his role as Superman /Clark Kent in Supergirl , which is the second film in the new DC Universe and is releasing in theaters on June 26.

He is also in the midst of filming Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to 2025's Superman, which will see the iconic superhero having to team up with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to take on the villainous Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). ScreenRant.com | Fortress Files Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ DC/ Superman/ Trivia Metropolis · Daily Planet Edition Superman Trivia Challenge 🌏OriginsLast son ☠VillainsKneel! ⚡PowersInvincible 🎥FilmsBelieve 💫LegacyHope UP, UP AND AWAY!

→ QUESTION 1 / 8ORIGINS 01 Before he was Clark Kent, Superman was born Kal-El on a distant planet doomed to destruction. His parents Jor-El and Lara placed him in a rocket ship as an infant, sending him across the cosmos to Earth. What is the name of Superman's home planet? AThanagar BKrypton CApokolips DOa ✓ Correct!

Krypton was a scientifically advanced planet that exploded due to its unstable core. Jor-El, Superman's father, was the only scientist who foresaw the catastrophe and managed to save his son by launching him toward Earth in a small spacecraft. ✗ Not faster than a speeding bullet on that one! The answer is Krypton.

Thanagar is Hawkman's homeworld, Apokolips is Darkseid's domain, and Oa is the headquarters of the Green Lantern Corps. Krypton's destruction is the defining event of Superman's origin story.

NEXT → QUESTION 2 / 8ALLIES 02 Superman's greatest love is a fearless, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who works alongside Clark Kent at the Daily Planet. She's known for her relentless pursuit of the truth and for being one of the few people who sees both the hero and the man. Who is she? ADiana Prince BLana Lang CLois Lane DCat Grant ✓ Correct!

Lois Lane has been Superman's primary love interest since her debut in Action Comics #1 in 1938. A brilliant investigative reporter, she's as iconic as Superman himself - tough, smart, and unafraid to chase the biggest stories in Metropolis. ✗ Not faster than a speeding bullet on that one! The answer is Lois Lane.

Diana Prince is Wonder Woman, Lana Lang is Clark's high school sweetheart from Smallville, and Cat Grant is a gossip columnist at the Daily Planet. Lois Lane is Superman's iconic partner.

NEXT → QUESTION 3 / 8WEAKNESS 03 Despite being nearly invulnerable under Earth's yellow sun, Superman has one famous weakness - a radioactive mineral from the remnants of his destroyed homeworld. Exposure to it drains his powers and can even kill him. What is this substance called? AKryptonite BVibranium CNth Metal DRed Sun Ore ✓ Correct!

Kryptonite is the irradiated remnants of planet Krypton. Green Kryptonite is the most common and deadly variety, but there are many other types - Red Kryptonite causes unpredictable behavior, Gold Kryptonite can permanently strip his powers, and Blue Kryptonite affects Bizarro. ✗ Not faster than a speeding bullet on that one! The answer is Kryptonite.

Vibranium is from Marvel's Black Panther universe, Nth Metal is tied to Hawkman, and Red Sun Ore isn't a real DC substance. Kryptonite is the iconic green-glowing mineral that is Superman's ultimate weakness.

NEXT → QUESTION 4 / 8FILMS 04 In 1978, a then-unknown actor donned the cape and made the world believe a man could fly. His portrayal of Superman became the gold standard for superhero films and he starred in four Superman movies. Who is this legendary actor? AHenry Cavill BBrandon Routh CTom Welling DChristopher Reeve ✓ Correct!

Christopher Reeve's portrayal in Superman: The Movie (1978) is widely regarded as the definitive live-action Superman. His performance perfectly balanced the heroic confidence of Superman with the endearing clumsiness of Clark Kent, setting the template every Superman actor has followed since. ✗ Not faster than a speeding bullet on that one! The answer is Christopher Reeve.

Henry Cavill played Superman in the DCEU starting with Man of Steel (2013), Brandon Routh starred in Superman Returns (2006), and Tom Welling played young Clark in TV's Smallville. Reeve was the original big-screen Superman.

NEXT → QUESTION 5 / 8VILLAINS 05 Superman's greatest enemy isn't a superpowered alien - he's a brilliant, ruthless human billionaire who believes Superman is a threat to humanity's potential. This bald-headed genius has been Superman's archenemy for over 80 years. Who is he? ABrainiac BLex Luthor CDarkseid DDoomsday ✓ Correct!

Lex Luthor is the ultimate foil to Superman - where Superman represents hope and selflessness, Luthor represents ambition and ego. Despite having no superpowers, his genius-level intellect and vast resources make him Superman's most persistent and dangerous adversary. ✗ Not faster than a speeding bullet on that one! The answer is Lex Luthor.

Brainiac is an alien android, Darkseid is a New God, and Doomsday is a monstrous being designed to kill Superman. Lex Luthor, often depicted as a businessman or former President, is the archetypal human villain for the Man of Steel





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