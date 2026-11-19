David Corenswet discusses the psychological challenge of wearing the iconic Superman tights and trunks while promoting the new DC film Man of Tomorrow on The Rich Eisen Show.

David Corenswet has opened up about the unexpected difficulties of portraying the iconic Kryptonian superhero on screen. The 33-year-old actor recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss his upcoming project, Mr. Irrelevant, but the conversation inevitably turned to his role as Superman.

Costume Challenges and Character Pride

Corenswet admitted that the most significant hurdle in embodying the Man of Steel is not the physical demands of the role, but the psychological comfort required by the classic costume design. He explained that the traditional tights and trunks outfit often makes him feel silly, requiring a conscious effort to remain dignified on camera.

Also read Superman Unlimited Alien Replaces Man of Steel in Body Swap

The actor described the internal struggle of standing still during scenes while wearing the revealing outfit. He noted that he must resist the urge to act overly tough or shy away from the absurdity of the visual, choosing instead to fully commit to the character's confidence. This mental shift is essential to avoid undermining the hero's presence.

Corenswet emphasized that Superman's pride in his red and blue suit is a defining trait of the character. He pointed out that Clark Kent is always happy to have made the audience laugh at his appearance, viewing the visual gags as a testament to the hero's unshakeable self-assurance. This perspective helps the actor navigate the comedic elements inherent in the costume.

Advertisement

Man of Tomorrow Plot Details

The film Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release in 2025 and is set two years after the events of the previous Superman movie. The narrative focuses on a forced alliance between David Corenswet's Superman and the villain Lex Luthor. This unexpected partnership is necessary to combat a threat far larger than either of them could handle alone.

The primary antagonist in the film is Brainiac, a superintelligent alien android who poses a grave danger to Earth. The story structure relies on the tension between the hero and his former enemy, creating a complex dynamic that drives the plot forward. This storyline sets the stage for larger conflicts within the DC Universe.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are producing the film through DC Studios. They have positioned this movie as a key piece in the new DC Universe continuity. The production team aims to balance the superhero spectacle with deeper character exploration and narrative coherence.

Supporting Cast and Production Team

The film features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Skyler Gisondo and Adria Arjona in key roles. Matthew Lillard, Nathan Fillion, and Aaron Pierre are also part of the lineup, bringing diverse talents to the superhero genre. Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Lars Eidinger.

Advertisement

Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther serve as executive producers for the project. Their involvement ensures that the production maintains high creative standards throughout development. The collaborative effort between directors, producers, and actors is crucial for the film's success.

Corenswet's insights into his preparation provide fans with a glimpse into the dedication required for such a iconic role. The upcoming film promises to deliver both action and character depth in a evolving cinematic universe.