David Colton Joins the Avengers in Marvel's Avengers: Armageddon #1

The Avengers have recruited a new member, David Colton, who possesses superhuman strength and is a former Captain America. However, his history of losing control and the Avengers' lack of knowledge about his powers raise questions about his loyalty and intentions.

Marvel 's new strongest hero just joined the Avengers for the first time, setting off a chain of events that will change the franchise forever. David Colton has joined the Avengers in today's Avengers: Armageddon #1, as the team goes up against ReHulk and his Hulk army, who are forcibly spreading a corrupt version of 'democracy' across the planet.

To stand a chance in the fight, the team recruit David Colton, the former Captain America of the 2000s, who now possesses a level of super strength that allows him to beat Captain Marvel with a single punch. Colton is a relatively new addition to Marvel lore, and only recently gained his staggering powers.

As a result, this is the first time he's ever attained Avengers membership. David Colton was introduced in Captain America as the previously unknown Captain America of the 2000s, taking on the mantle in response to 9/11. Colton was broken by the death and chaos he witnessed in the role, carrying out a massacre before being stopped by Steve Rogers. He recently returned in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon where Logan used an 'Origin Box' to save him from death.

Origin Boxes are artifacts from an alternate reality which can imbue their targets with the powers of classic superheroes and villains. So far, it's unknown whose powers David acquired, but he can fly, possesses Hulk-tier strength, and is seemingly invulnerable. While Colton is an essential powerhouse in stopping the Red Hulk, he also has a history of losing control - one that the Avengers don't have the full picture on.

With Steve Rogers laid up after a clash with the Red Hulk, Colton may have been given too much trust by the Avengers, especially with Marvel's promo art teasing him as the true antagonist of this vital series. Marvel has also heavily implied that the majority of the Avengers who fly off to confront Red Hulk won't be coming back, with a less powerful team helmed by Spider-Man and Wolverine left behind as an 'Earth's Mightiest Survivors' Avengers roster.

Given Colton's new power level, he's entirely capable of slaughtering the Avengers - now all he needs is a reason to do it. Avengers: Armageddon #1 is available now from Marvel Comics





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