David Chellapah Jailed for 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Children

David Chellapah, a 'prolific' paedophile, has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing children. He groomed children as young as 12 on social media, sent sexual messages, and pressured them to engage in sexual activity.

A 'prolific' paedophile caught as he travelled to meet and sexually abuse a child has been jailed. David Chellapah , 31, groomed children as young as 12 on social media, sent sexual messages and pressured them to engage in sexual activity, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was jailed for ten years on Friday at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to 21 offences related to child sexual abuse. Chellapah coerced and pressured children between 12 and 15 to take sexual pictures and videos. After police searched his house, they found a 'significant volume' of indecent images and videos of children on a USB stick, including some who were 'very young', the Met said.

Officers were tipped off that Chellapah was communicating with a child and trying to meet and sexually abuse them. Police arrested him on October 17 last year when he went to meet a child





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David Chellapah Jailed Prolific Paedophile Child Sexual Abuse Social Media Grooming Sexual Messages Child Photos And Videos Indecent Images And Videos Police Arrest Child Sexual Offences

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