David Chase Returns to TV with New HBO Limited Series Project: MKUltra

HBO's golden era began with The Sopranos, but creator David Chase hasn't worked in television since. Now, after nearly two decades, he is finally returning with a new limited series for HBO titled Project: MKUltra. The show will explore the CIA's secret mind-control program and the chemist Sidney Gottlieb, promising a spiritual and ambitious narrative. While Chase's earlier post-Sopranos projects like Not Fade Away and The Many Saints of Newark didn't reach the same heights, fans are eager to see what he brings to the small screen again.

HBO has long been synonymous with prestige television, but before the era of groundbreaking dramas, the network was just another cable station. It was The Sopranos that truly cemented HBO 's reputation as the home of complex, irresistible storytelling.

Premiering in 1999, the series followed Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss balancing the demands of his criminal empire with the struggles of his personal life. Created by David Chase, the show ran for six seasons and earned critical acclaim, winning 21 Emmys and 5 Golden Globes. It remains one of the greatest TV shows of all time, influencing countless dramas that followed. Yet despite its monumental success, Chase has largely avoided television since The Sopranos ended in 2007.

Chase's post-Sopranos career has been sparse. He directed the 2012 film Not Fade Away, a coming-of-age drama that received modest reviews, and wrote the 2021 prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which failed to capture the magic of the original series. Some might argue that the shadow of The Sopranos is simply too large to escape.

Few shows have matched its cultural impact; The Wire and Breaking Bad are often cited as close competitors, but neither has surpassed the raw relatability of Tony Soprano's struggles. Chase himself seemed to retreat from the spotlight, rarely granting interviews or discussing future projects. Now, after more than a decade away, Chase is finally returning to television. In late 2025, he announced a limited series for HBO titled Project: MKUltra.

The show is based on John Lisle's book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKULTRA, which explores the real-life CIA program that experimented with mind control and drugs like LSD. The series will focus on Sidney Gottlieb, the chemist behind the operation, who has been described as the unwitting godfather of the counterculture movement. Chase has described the project as ambitious and spiritual, delving into questions about creation and reality.

Whether it can live up to the legacy of The Sopranos remains to be seen, but for fans of great television, the return of David Chase is a welcome event





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