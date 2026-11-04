David Charvet and Brooke Burke Maintain Close Co-Parenting Relationship Post-Divorce

David Charvet and Brooke Burke share insights on their enduring co-parenting partnership, emphasizing family bonds and personal growth years after their 2018 split.

David Charvet and Brooke Burke continue to demonstrate a robust and affectionate co-parenting dynamic years after their separation, prioritizing the well-being of their children above all else. Despite ending their marriage in April 2018 following nearly seven years of wedlock, the former couple remains deeply connected through their shared commitment to raising their family.

Co-Parenting Philosophy and Family Bond

David Charvet explicitly stated that his primary motivation for reducing his acting workload around 2013 was to ensure he remained a present and active father. He recalled a pivotal moment when he questioned whether he would be a good dad or merely a distant figure, ultimately choosing to prioritize his role as a parent over his international singing career which involved touring in 42 different countries. This decision allowed him to be the first person his children saw every morning and the last voice they heard at night, fulfilling his desire to be at every significant event in their lives.

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The result of this dedicated parenting approach is visible in the current state of his children, who have now grown into young adults. Charvet described it as the most beautiful reward to witness them becoming good human beings, validating his earlier sacrifices. His ex-wife, Brooke Burke, echoed these sentiments by describing their relationship as beautiful and friendly, noting that she likely spends part of Mother's Day with him because he is the father of her youngest two children.

Public Statements and Personal Reflections

During a recent exclusive interview with Us Weekly at LaPalme Magazine and Hiptique's Indian Summer Soiree in Malibu on Wednesday, August 15, Charvet appeared in high spirits. When asked about his current standing with Burke, he simply responded that they were all good. This public affirmation of their harmonious relationship stands in stark contrast to some celebrity divorces, highlighting a mutual respect that has persisted for several years since their separation.

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Charvet reflected on the emotional challenges he faced during his earlier years, particularly regarding his own father figure. He noted that while he had a great stepdad who was always around, he lacked a similar relationship with his real father. This personal history seemingly fueled his determination to be different for his own kids, wanting to avoid the emotional gaps he experienced in his childhood by ensuring he was consistently present for his family.

Television Career and Current Projects

While maintaining a stable home life, David Charvet continues to engage with audiences through television. He recently appeared on the reality competition series Special Forces, where the challenges have become increasingly intense as season five progresses. In a clip from the episode airing on Thursday, October 22, Charvet and contestant Matt Barnes found themselves stuck in quicksand created by intense rain, adding a physical test to the mental and emotional endurance required on the show.

Despite the grueling nature of the program, Charvet has expressed that he would do it all again for his children. His participation in high-stress environments contrasts with the peaceful co-parenting arrangement he has cultivated with Burke. The actress and Charvet have a shared history that includes dating in 2006 and marrying in St. Barths in August 2011, creating a long-standing foundation for their continued friendship.

Family History and Future Outlook

The couple's family unit includes four children who serve as the central focus of their ongoing interaction. Together, Charvet and Burke welcomed daughter Heaven Rain in January 2007 and son Shaya Braven in March 2008. Burke is also the mother of daughters Neriah, who is 26, and Sierra, who is 24, from her previous marriage to first husband David Charvet is 54 years old as of recent reports, and Burke is 47.

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As their children navigate adulthood, the shared responsibility of supporting them keeps David Charvet and Brooke Burke linked. Their ability to maintain a super close relationship and communicate openly suggests that their post-divorce arrangement is working effectively. This model of collaborative parenting offers a stable environment for their growing family, proving that a respectful partnership can endure long after a romantic relationship concludes.