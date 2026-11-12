David Cameron Warns Andy Burnham Against EU Rejoin Plans

David Cameron advises Andy Burnham against seeking EU rejoining, warning of prolonged political debate and weakened negotiation leverage for the UK government.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron issued a stern caution to Prime Minister Andy Burnham regarding potential strategies to realign the United Kingdom with the European Union. Cameron argued that pursuing membership in the European Political Community or any form of deeper integration could trigger a protracted and divisive national debate similar to the one that occurred during the Brexit referendum process. The warning comes as Burnham prepares for diplomatic engagements aimed at reshaping Britain's relationship with Brussels in the coming weeks.

Cameron Warns Against Reopening EU Debate

David Cameron explicitly advised Andy Burnham not to pursue a path that would lead Britain back into the European Union. The former Conservative leader stated that initiating such a conversation would result in a "very long and painful" period of political uncertainty. He emphasized that the country should avoid entering another "decade-long debate about whether we should be in or out." Instead, Cameron urged the current administration to focus on pragmatic partnership models rather than ideological rejoining efforts.

Also read David Walliams Faces Misconduct Claims Including From Aide to PM Andy Burnham

The former Prime Minister highlighted that the economic challenges facing the United Kingdom, including issues of overspending and over-borrowing, are unrelated to the Brexit decision. He argued that these domestic structural problems require direct attention rather than being subsumed by a broader argument about European membership. Cameron maintained that the democratic vote to leave the bloc was final and that respecting that outcome is essential for political stability.

Burnham Seeks Realignment at European Political Community Summit

Andy Burnham is currently undertaking diplomatic missions to establish the groundwork for a significant UK-EU summit scheduled to take place in Brussels next week. During this period, he is traveling to Dublin to attend a gathering of Emmanuel Macron's European Political Community. This forum serves as a platform for political and strategic discussions regarding the future of the continent and offers Burnham a venue to "sound out" other European leaders on the implications of Britain realigning with Brussels.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister aims to use these bilateral meetings to drive forward his agenda on forging a new relationship with the European Union. Burnham intends to signal a willingness to rejoin the bloc in the future, hoping this stance will secure a last-minute deal to align Britain with a series of EU rules ahead of the upcoming summit. He has stated that he plans to launch a "conversation" on Britain's future with Brussels, keeping the option of full membership on the table despite ruling out immediate action.

Internal Labour Tensions and Cabinet Divisions

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces significant opposition within his own government and from former Conservative figures regarding his European strategy. The Prime Minister has attempted to contain a split in the Cabinet over Brexit, with ministers using private meetings to air deep disagreements about the direction of the Labour Government's approach to the European Union. Reports indicate a clear divide between those who want to push for closer ties and those who prefer to maintain the current post-Brexit status quo.

Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel strongly criticized Burnham's strategy, describing him as "delusional" for believing that rejoining the EU would be a game-changer for economic growth. Patel argued that closer ties with Brussels would come at an unacceptable cost to taxpayers and would not effectively tackle issues such as illegal migration. She urged the government to scrap what she termed "tax-grabbing, business-bashing, job-destroying policies" instead of plotting to rejoin a failed EU Club.

Negotiation Leverage and Future Partnership Concerns

David Cameron warned that flirting with the idea of rejoining the EU could weaken Britain's position in future negotiations with Brussels. He suggested that EU countries might perceive the UK as inevitably rejoining anyway, reducing the incentive for them to offer a favorable partnership deal. Cameron argued that failing to commit to making the partnership stronger due to these internal political signals poses a significant danger to the quality of the agreement the UK can secure.

Advertisement

While Andy Burnham ruled out rejoining the single market "today," he did not exclude the possibility of doing so in the future. He stated that he would stick to Labour's "red lines" on Brexit until the next election, prioritizing a food and farming deal with the EU as an immediate priority. The Prime Minister indicated that such a deal could add value to the UK economy, but the broader strategic direction remains a subject of intense political contention and diplomatic maneuvering.