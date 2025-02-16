David Brooks: Trump's Media Restrictions Understandable, But Still Problematic

Columnist David Brooks discusses the Trump administration's decision to restrict the Associated Press's access to the Oval Office and Air Force One, arguing that while administrations often manipulate press access, the lack of representation of working-class and Trump-supporting voices by the media may have contributed to the hostility.

Columnist David Brooks expressed a nuanced perspective on the Trump White House's decision to restrict the Associated Press's access to the Oval Office and Air Force One. While acknowledging the action as problematic, Brooks, drawing from his experiences covering the latter stages of the Biden administration, stated that administrations often manipulate press access as a matter of course.

He emphasized that barring the AP from these spaces, while undesirable, didn't fundamentally alter the newsgathering process as the AP could continue its independent reporting. Brooks delved deeper, suggesting that the Trump administration's hostility towards the media stemmed from a lack of representation of working-class and Trump-supporting voices by the media over the past four decades. He argued that if the media had adequately reflected these perspectives, the animosity might have been less pronounced. Brooks concluded by stating that while he condemned Trump's actions, he understood the underlying motivations behind them





