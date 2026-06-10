David Briscoe, AP Journalist Who Covered Marcos' Fall, Dies at 82

David Briscoe, a journalist for The Associated Press who chronicled the collapse of dictatorship and the rebirth of democracy during a dramatic period of upheaval in the Philippines, has died, his family said. He was 82.

David Briscoe , a journalist for The Associated Press who chronicled the collapse of dictatorship and the rebirth of democracy during a dramatic period of upheaval in the Philippines, has died, his family said.

He was 82. Briscoe died Sunday at an assisted living facility in Kapolei, Hawaii, said his wife, Leonor Briscoe. He was diagnosed in April with amyloidosis, a disorder in which protein buildup can lead to organ damage. In a career spanning decades and continents, Briscoe brought a reporter’s curiosity to his native Utah, to Washington and to Hawaii.

But it was his perch in Manila that put him at the center of his biggest story. Taking the helm as bureau chief in 1980, Briscoe charted the waning years of Ferdinand Marcos’ authoritarian regime and the turmoil unleashed by the assassination of opposition leader Benigno Aquino Jr. He and his staff fanned out across the country in chartered planes, rented jeeps and, at least once, a horse-drawn cart.

They covered a relentless stretch of investigations, hearings and a presidential campaign so improbable it seemed scripted, with a reluctant widow thrust by tragedy to the forefront of a democratic movement. That thrilling conclusion, with Corazon Aquino ascending to the presidency and Marcos dramatically driven into exile, would stay with Briscoe forever. He recalled searing images ‘of nuns kneeling in front of military tanks’ and ‘soldiers and civilians crying in each other’s arms.

’ ‘I expect to witness or cover no greater event in my life,’ he wrote in AP World, an in-house magazine, in 1986, recounting his coverage of the upheaval. David Chesley Briscoe was born July 30, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to a union steward father and a homemaker mother who raised her two sons in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He grew interested in journalism at the University of Utah, writing for the student paper and eventually getting hired at the Deseret News, where editors handed him obituary assignments and pieces on standout local students. After two years there, Briscoe signed up for the Peace Corps and was assigned to Paracale, and then Naga City, in the Philippines, where he taught English.

For a young man who had scarcely left Utah in his youth, every corner seemed to be a revelation, of water buffalo shimmering from mud baths and children running down dirt roads. He was smitten with his new home. When his Peace Corps tour ended, Briscoe bristled at the idea of leaving.

He found work at a local newspaper, and while staffing an event in which Marcos was to speak, he met the former Leonor Aureus, editor of a rival paper. The two were soon walking down an aisle they lined with copies of The Naga Times and the Bicol Mail. Briscoe was hired by the AP in Manila in 1970, covering a deadly earthquake that rocked the capital, an assassination attempt on Pope Paul VI and the hijacking of a plane.

By the next year, though, AP said he’d have to spend some time working in the U.S. He returned to Salt Lake, hoping fate might someday bring him back to the Philippines. In his hometown, he found ties with his faith were fraying. His wife says he was disciplined by the church after discussing its exclusion of Black men from its priesthood in a class he taught. Briscoe opposed the ban.

The church later lifted the restriction. He also found himself at odds with the church over a three-part series he wrote with a colleague, Bill Beecham, examining its intricate web of business interests and tithing by its members that the reporters estimated brought in more than $1 billion a yea





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Antonio Texas Bexar County Local Headlines KSAT David Briscoe The Associated Press Ferdinand Marcos Benigno Aquino Jr. Corazon Aquino Amyloidosis Salt Lake City Utah University Of Utah Deseret News Peace Corps Paracale Naga City The Naga Times The Bicol Mail The Associated Press World The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saint Black Men Priesthood Business Interests Tithing Philippine Democracy Philippine Dictatorship Philippine Uprising Philippine Assassination Philippine Earthquake Philippine Hijacking Philippine Papal Assassination Attempt Philippine Presidential Campaign Philippine Presidential Election Philippine Presidential Inauguration Philippine Presidential Exile Philippine Presidential Widow Philippine Presidential Widow's Rise To Power Philippine Presidential Widow's Presidency Philippine Presidential Widow's Presidency And Philippine Presidential Widow's Presidency And Philippine Presidential Widow's Presidency And Philippine Presidential Widow's Presidency And

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fired Journalist Says Bari Weiss Pushed to Air Propaganda on CBS News“Bari Weiss is not a journalist. She is an asset of the Trump administration,” said progressive group Our Revolution.

Read more »

Hugh Laurie says he was ‘very slightly drunk’ when he slammed journalist over ‘House’ criticismThe drama started over the weekend when Murray posted on X that she was watching “House” and said the series has the “same narrative every episode.”

Read more »

Taliban commander who kidnapped American journalist sentenced to 42 years in prisonA Taliban commander who led and directly participated in the hostage-taking of journalist David Rohde was sentenced Tuesday in New York to 42 years in prison.

Read more »

David Briscoe, AP Journalist Who Covered the Fall of Marcos and the Rise of Democracy in the Philippines, Dies at 82Renowned Associated Press correspondent David Briscoe, known for his insightful coverage of the People Power Revolution in the Philippines and his decades-long career, has passed away at age 82. He chronicled the end of Ferdinand Marcos's rule and the subsequent democratic transition from his position as Manila bureau chief.

Read more »