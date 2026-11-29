David Braun Shares Gratitude for Northwestern Seniors, Community After Win
The Northwestern Wildcats officially snap their losing streak and capture the trophy by outplaying Illinois, 31-17, to end the regular season and give the senio
Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats hold the Land of Lincoln Trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at the New Ryan Field.
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectofficially snap their losing streak and capture the trophy by outplaying Illinois, 31-17, to end the regular season and give the seniors a great send-off.wrap up the season with a 7-5 record. Their best performances came in the second and third quarters. The Wildcats combined for 24 points. Running back Caleb Komolafe had a big day with 127 rushing yards 17 carries with one touchdown.
Northwestern converted five of their 10 third downs.
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