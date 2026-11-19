Rock star/pop culture legend David Bowie has inspired a 'Bowie80 at Nordstrom' limited-edition, gift-oriented collection.

launched an exclusive “Bowie80 at Nordstrom” limited-edition, gift-oriented collection of men’s and women’s fashion, jewelry, accessories, toys, tech and home items as well as collectibles.

The collection, available Thursday online and at Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship, was inspired by Bowie’s iconic, striking and ever-evolving style statements. Bowie80 at Nordstrom will be introduced to the Nordstrom flagship in Chicago on Monday and at the Nordstrom flagship in Seattle on Wednesday. Nordstrom has licensed Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” song for its holiday campaign and has a short hero film set to the track. Bowie would have turned 80 next January.

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Among the David Bowie items at Nordstrom are upcycled vintage jackets by Barbour, Susan Alexandra beaded Ziggy Stardust lightning-bolt bags and suits by Paul Smith. Marc Jacobs, AllSaints, Kim Shui, Undercover and Arctic Fox are among the designers and brands that have created products. On display at Nordstrom Manhattan were garments with song title graphics and reimagined tour T-shirts.

The second-floor gift shop, on the Broadway and 57th Street side of the store, has been transformed into a homage to Bowie with large archival images of the performer through the ages, famous song lyrics and albums on display. An interactive phone booth plays messages from Bowie. Nordstrom’s exclusive Bowie collection is a corner stone of the upscale department store’s 2026 holiday presentation.

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“It’s really the cherry on top of the cake for holiday for us,” said Olivia Kim, Nordstrom Inc.’s senior vice president of creative. “Our holiday sentiment is themed around of the sounds of the holiday season. So when you think about these nostalgic sounds of the holiday — Christmas carols, the crunching of snow, the crackling of a fire, unwrapping gifts — you also think about David Bowie who revised the ‘Little Drummer Boy’ song,” Kim said.

The song was written by Katherine Davis in 1941, recorded a decade later by the Austrian Trapp family, and popularized by Bing Crosby in 1962. Fifteen years later, Bowie and Crosby sang the song as a duet. Kim said Nordstrom formed “a great partnership” with the David Bowie Estate.

“They’ve done an incredible job, really respecting his wishes and making sure that his legacy lives on in the proper way. They were incredibly open, granting access not only to us, but to all of the designers that created exclusive product for this celebration.

” Asked how brands that provided product for Bowie80 at Nordstrom were determined, Kim said: “We were really looking for brands we knew had referenced or had been inspired by David Bowie and then we also looked at brands who had collaborated with the estate before. There have been brands that have partnered with the David Bowie estate before like Undercover. Jun Takahashi has always talked about how David Bowie influenced him.

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” Though Bowie’s star shown brightest during the ’70s and ’80s, according to Kim, “The younger generation is finding David Bowie on their own. The first time I experienced David Bowie was seeing Labyrinth,” the 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson.

“Labyrinth has had this insane comeback, and so all these young people are discovering that movie for the first time now. They’re constantly looking back for inspiration.

“David Bowie was just such an incredible innovator and thinker around fashion, music, art and style,” said Kim. “He had no boundaries.

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