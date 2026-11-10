David Bowie Sci-Fi Drama Gets December 15 Collector's Edition from Lionsgate

Lionsgate Limited will release David Bowie's sci-fi drama on December 15 in a Collector's Edition priced at $42.99 with 4K, new artwork and extras.

David Bowie's sci-fi drama will arrive on December 15, exclusively through Lionsgate Limited, in a Collector's Edition that will cost $42.99. The set covers the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital formats, and it adds new artwork along with several extras that explore the film's production and legacy.

In the film, Bowie stars as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who travels from a distant planet to Earth. He arrives hoping to find water for his dying home world, which faces a devastating drought. His growing involvement with human life, however, threatens to take him away from his original mission.

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Collector's Edition Features 4K and Dolby Vision Presentation

The Collector's Edition presents the film in 4K with Dolby Vision, giving the sci-fi drama a high-resolution presentation for home viewers. The release is built around a format-specific picture and sound setup.

The 4K and Blu-ray package will use a widescreen presentation with a 2.35:1 aspect ratio. On the Blu-ray disc, audio options include English 2.0 PCM and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

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The set also includes exclusive SteelBook artwork by artist Alice X. Zhang, adding a collectible design element to the package alongside the new artwork across the release.

Archival Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Bonus Content

The bonus content centers on archival interviews and production material, including a 1977 French television interview with Bowie. Fans will get an archival look at the musician discussing his work.

Costume designer May Routh appears in an interview featuring original costume sketches, while stills photographer David James shares behind-the-scenes photographs from the production. Both contributions document the visual craft behind the film.

Other conversations feature producer Michael Deeley, director Nicolas Roeg, writer Paul Mayersberg, cinematographer Tony Richmond, and actress Candy Clark. The collection also includes an interview with a filmmaker, along with Buck Henry, widening the perspective on how the film was made.

The Lost Soundtracks featurette includes interviews with composer Paul Buckmaster and author Chris Campion. A trailer and additional behind-the-scenes extras offer a closer look at the film's creative team.

Lionsgate Limited Positions Release for Bowie Fans

Lionsgate Limited is the exclusive channel for the release, and the Collector's Edition is designed for fans interested in Bowie's work beyond music. The anniversary edition brings together archival interviews and production material to serve that audience.

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The range of named contributors, from Michael Deeley and Nicolas Roeg to Tony Richmond and Candy Clark, shows that the set focuses on the people who shaped the production rather than only on the star. Each interview adds a different professional viewpoint on the film.

Bowie's performance as Thomas Jerome Newton remains the center of the story. His character's arrival on Earth and his growing attachment to human life drive the drama that the extras are meant to illuminate.

Pricing and December 15 Release Date for Collectors

The Collector's Edition will be released on December 15 and will cost $42.99 across its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital formats. That single date is the next confirmed step in the source for buyers planning their purchase.

For collectors, the price covers the full package of extras, including the 1977 French television interview, the costume sketches from May Routh, and the Lost Soundtracks featurette with Paul Buckmaster and Chris Campion. The set is positioned as the definitive home version of the film for fans.

No additional release dates or procedures were listed in the source, so December 15 remains the key date for consumers following the Collector's Edition from Lionsgate Limited.