David Boreanaz to Star in Reboot of Classic Detective Series 'The Rockford Files'

David Boreanaz, known for his role in the hit TV show 'Bones,' is set to continue his impressive streak of leading shows with the news that a new pilot starring him has been picked up to series. The new show, which revives a classic and much-beloved detective series of the 1970s, will debut early next year on NBC. Boreanaz will be playing Jim Rockford, a recent parolee who was sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit. The series will also feature Michaela McManus, Jacki Weaver, and Felix Solis.

David Boreanaz is going to continue his impressive streak of leading shows with the news that a new pilot starring the Bones leading man has been picked up to series.

The new show, which revives a classic and much-beloved detective series of the 1970s, will debut early next year on NBC. According to reports, the reboot of The Rockford Files, which has had Boreanaz attached for a while, has been added to NBC's winter schedule for January 2027. Boreanaz will be playing Jim Rockford, a recent parolee who — you'll never believe it — was sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit!

But now he's back in LA as a private investigator, trying to right wrongs, put his life back together and move on, only to find himself caught between law enforcement and organized crime. The series will also feature Michaela McManus (9-1-1: Lone Star) as Kate, an LAPD detective who was romantically involved with Rockford until he blamed other cops for framing him; Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) as Rockford's trailer-park neighbor who loves activism; and Felix Solis (The Rookie) as Nitty, a defense attorney who's also Rockford's best friend.

The original series was created by Roy Huggins (Maverick) and Stephen J. Cannell (The A-Team), and was an early showcase for the writing of future Sopranos creator David Chase. This iteration of The Rockford Files is created by Mike Daniels (Ponies, Sons of Anarchy). It will be produced by Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly for Universal Television. Its pilot will be directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad)





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David Boreanaz The Rockford Files NBC January 2027 Jim Rockford Private Investigator Organized Crime Law Enforcement Activism Defense Attorney

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