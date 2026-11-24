David Boreanaz and Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird appear at the LA Auto Show as NBC launches The Rockford Files early on January 2 before the January 7 premiere.

NBC actor David Boreanaz brought the iconic Firebird from the classic series The Rockford Files to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the LA Auto Show. This promotional appearance highlighted the return of the beloved detective character ahead of the new series launch on NBC. The star used the event to celebrate the upcoming television premiere with fans and media in Los Angeles.

LA Auto Show Event Details

David Boreanaz arrived at the LA Auto Show with Jim Rockford's 1974 Firebird Trans Am, a central icon of the original property. The vehicle was featured in an exhibit at the Los Angeles Convention Center that remained open for photo opportunities through November 29th. This physical presence of the car served as a major attraction for attendees visiting the auto show event in downtown Los Angeles.

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The appearance of David Boreanaz and the classic car drew significant attention at the convention center venue. Fans were able to view the specific vehicle associated with the character Jim Rockford in a public setting. The event connected the automotive culture of the auto show with the television promotion happening simultaneously in the city.

Stakeholder Positions and Broadcast Strategy

David Boreanaz stars as James Rockford alongside Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver in the new NBC adaptation. The network has structured its broadcast strategy to maximize viewership for the series launch. NBC aired the premiere episode on Saturday, January 2nd, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT immediately following its NFL telecast.

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This early broadcast served as a strategic lead-in to drive audience interest before the regular schedule begins. The network also made the episode available to stream the following day on Peacock. This multi-platform approach ensures that viewers can access the content through traditional television or digital streaming services.

Following the early launch, The Rockford Files will officially premiere in its regular Thursday time-slot on January 7th at 8 pm ET and PT. This two-step rollout allows NBC to build momentum for the show throughout early January. The timing leverages the high ratings of NFL games to introduce the detective drama to a broad audience.

Real-World Impact and Fan Engagement

NBC launched The Rockford Files hotline at (760) JIM-ROCK to engage fans directly with the promotional campaign. Callers to this number could hear a specific message from David Boreanaz as Jim Rockford. This interactive element provided a unique touchpoint for supporters of the original series and newcomers to the story.

The hotline also allowed users to sign up for text message updates regarding the series. This direct communication channel keeps the audience informed between the January 2nd and January 7th broadcast dates. The inclusion of this feature demonstrates a targeted effort to build a dedicated community around the show's release.

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The new series depicts James Rockford as a private investigator recently paroled after serving time for a crime he did not commit. The plot follows his return to Los Angeles and his quest for legitimacy while navigating conflicts with local police and organized crime. David Boreanaz brings this complex character to the screen in a contemporary update of the classic format.

The promotional efforts culminating in the LA Auto Show appearance have successfully generated buzz for the January premiere. The combination of the iconic Firebird, David Boreanaz's presence, and the strategic broadcast window positions The Rockford Files for a strong initial reception. NBC has executed a comprehensive plan to introduce the detective series to both loyal fans and new viewers.