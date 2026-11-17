Closer David Bednar accepted the Yankees $23.15 million qualifying offer ahead of Tuesday deadline, keeping him in New York on a one-year deal. General manager Brian Cashman called the bullpen his biggest offseason priority.

David Bednar accepted the Yankees $23.15 million qualifying offer ahead of Tuesday deadline, keeping the closer in New York on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old right-hander will be the highest-paid reliever in the sport by average annual value.

There was some thought Bednar might reject the offer and seek a larger overall deal on the free-agent market at a lower average annual value. Instead he took the one-year pact that ensures the Yankees have their reliable closer back for however much of a season is played in 2027. Bednar had a deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to accept the qualifying offer. Declining it would have indicated he was looking for a multi-year deal.

Also read Yankees Sign Closer David Bednar to Qualifying Offer

Yankees Bullpen Priority Bolstered

He is now the second straight Yankees player to accept a qualifying offer, after Trent Grisham did so last year. Getting Bednar back is a critical piece of rebuilding the Yankees bullpen. General manager Brian Cashman acknowledged last week that the bullpen was his biggest priority this offseason. The back end of the Yankees bullpen is retaining perhaps its most important arm.

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Bednar posted a 2.39 ERA with 45 saves in 86 appearances across a season and a half since the Yankees acquired him from his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2025 trade deadline. The 32-year-old put together one of the best seasons of his pro career. Cashman praised Bednar last week. He said, He is a cool customer.

We have been very lucky over the course of time, for the most part, to have somebody with a strong presence and great leadership to lead out there, and he checked all those boxes along with the performance. So I have had some good additions; I have had some not-so-good additions.

Cashman Praises Bednar's Leadership

He has been a good addition so far, and hopefully we find a way to keep him so I can worry about surrounding him with more quality individuals that our manager can turn to late in the game to try to close things out. Retaining Bednar is one big step toward rebuilding the bullpen. The Yankees were on the cusp of losing six of their relievers this offseason.

They already re-signed Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, and now have Bednar joining him with a return. New York is looking to bring back set-up man Paul Blackburn, who excelled in a back-end role after languishing as a starter in recent years, specifically with the Mets. Blackburn emerged as a valuable bullpen arm last season while making the full-time transition from starting.

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Yankees Target Additional Relief Arms

The Yankees are also believed to have interest in their old friend Jonathan Loaisiga, who put together a stellar season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The $23.15 million is a high number for a closer, but the Yankees already know Bednar can pitch and perform in The Bronx. Bednar was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2025 trade deadline.

He has been a good addition so far, and the Yankees hope he continues to anchor the late innings as they rebuild their relief corps for the coming season.