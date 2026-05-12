David Beckham surprises wife with romantic breakfast gesture

David Beckham made his wife Victoria's breakfast on Tuesday and shared the moment on social media, revealing a picture of avocado toast crafted into a heart shape. Beckham attached a caption reading, 'When daddy makes breakfast', drawing attention to his romantic gesture coming two days after he referred to Victoria as 'the best mum.' Victoria Beckham's diet has been a topic of interest, and Beckham has previously spoken about his wife's disciplined approach to eating and working out. Victoria has spoken about her strict diet, claiming that for her, being healthy and strict about the way she eats and works out is what she has to do.

David Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday. In a move which came two days after he branded her 'the best mum', the former Spice Girl shared a picture of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape on Instagram, along with the caption, 'When daddy makes breakfast'.

Previously, Victoria's diet had been a topic of discussion, with claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner. Fans have long been intrigued by her eating habits, and Beckham himself had addressed some of these rumors in an interview. Beckham claimed that his wife is 'the most disciplined with the way that they eat' and that she consumes 'lots of healthy fat' such as fish and avocado.

Despite this, however, Beckham also acknowledged that Victoria drinks alcohol on occasion and is known for her strict diet. In the past, Victoria has admitted to consuming three to four avocados daily and having them for breakfast alongside egg whites. She revealed that she eats three to four avocados daily to maintain her glowing skin and has enjoyed the fruit for breakfast alongside egg whites for a long time.

At Sergio Ramos' wedding in 2019, Beckham had surprised her by making her favorite breakfast and attached the message, 'When daddy makes breakfast', which came twice as Father's Day in the US and Australia. Despite previous claims about her diet, Beckham commented that Victoria is 'the best mum' to their children.

Beckham had previously commented on Victoria's dietary routine during an interview on the River Che Table 4 podcast, where he mentioned that his wife's dinner menu is limited to grilled fish, steamed vegetables, and rarely deviates from this routine. Beckham also defended Victoria against chef Dani Garcia's comments on her 'odd' dinner demands at the wedding. Dani Garcia had commented on Victoria Beckham's dinner preferences, revealing that she exclusively eats grilled fish and vegetables.

With regards to Victoria Beckham's diet, Dani Garcia explained that 'it was totally different' and identified that she had coconut water by her 'all of the time' and kept bowls of mints for snacks, which he considered 'odd'. Previous comments from Victoria Beckham had indicated her strict approach to a diet filled with healthy fat and her occasional indulgence in alcohols





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Beckham Victoria Beckham Breakfast Avocado Toast Romantic Gesture Diet Glowing Skin Healthy Fat Grilled Fish Vegetables Healthy Eating Avocado

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria and David Beckham flouted their estranged son Brooklyn's requests to celebrate Mother's DayThe Beckhams included estranged son Brooklyn in their Mother's Day celebrations, despite his requests to stay away from the family. David Beckham posted a heartwarming message, while Victoria shared an image of the gifts her husband had bought for her.

Read more »

Victoria and David Beckham flouted their estranged son Brooklyn's requests to celebrate Mother's DayThe Beckhams included estranged son Brooklyn in their Mother's Day celebrations, despite his requests to stay away from the family. David Beckham posted a heartwarming message, while Victoria shared an image of the gifts her husband had bought for her.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Addresses Brand Beckham Claims, Insists Her Family's Work Is OrganicDespite being famous for 'Brand Beckham', fashion designer Victoria Beckham maintains that she and her family's efforts to build their £500million empire was never their intention. The Beckham family denied the claims of performative behavior and tried to steer clear of the judgmental comments made by Brooklyn. Victoria Beckham emphasized on the organic growth of 'Brand Beckham' and the children's separate interests and work profiles.

Read more »

David Beckham's Romantic Breakfast Gesture and Victoria Beckham's Unusual DietDavid Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday, posting an image of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape. Victoria Beckham's diet has long been a topic of discussion, with claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner. She has previously offered insight into her eating habits, explaining that she fills her diet with 'healthy fat' and regularly goes through detoxes where she abstains from drinking alcohol.

Read more »