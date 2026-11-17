Sir David Beckham pursues legal action against Coty for selling his fragrances at Poundland, highlighting the growing market for affordable perfume dupes.

Sir David Beckham has initiated legal proceedings against major beauty manufacturer Coty regarding the distribution strategy of his perfume line. The knighted former England captain argues that the decision to place his DB Fragrances on the shelves of budget retailer Poundland significantly diminished the global prestige and monetary value of his personal brand. This strategic move by the manufacturer placed luxury-aligned scents alongside dollar-store items, a situation that Sir David found unacceptable for a brand built on premium imagery.

The Legal Battle With Coty

According to reports, the primary trigger for this legal action was the specific distribution channel chosen by Coty, the producer of the Beckham fragrance line. Sir David contends that allowing the product to be sold for such low prices at Poundland amounted to a devaluation of his intellectual property and brand equity. The former football star, who was knighted by the King last year, felt that the placement of his luxury goods in a discount environment contradicted the high-end marketing narrative he established for his scent collection.

Also read Sir David Beckham Sues Coty Over Poundland Perfume Sales

While the impending lawsuit may force the rapid removal of genuine DB Fragrances from Poundland stores, the retail gap is being swiftly filled by alternative options. Journalists from the Daily Mail recently investigated a specific outlet in London's Notting Hill and discovered that Poundland shelves are stocked with numerous imitation perfumes. These budget-friendly alternatives mimic popular designer scents, ranging from Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle, which retails for over £150, to Viktor & Rolf's Spicebomb, priced between £68 and £109.

Poundland's Budget Fragrance Selection

The presence of these counterfeit or inspired products highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior within the discount retail sector. Poundland, known for its fixed low-price points, has become a hub for shoppers seeking cheaper versions of high-end beauty products. The store currently offers imitations of Ariana Grande's Cloud for just £3 and a £4 copy of Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male Elixir Parfum, complete with similar gold bottle packaging. This influx of budget scents suggests a robust market demand for accessible luxury alternatives.

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Among the most notable comparisons is Insignia's Miss KOKO, priced at £4, which serves as a dupe for Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle. Insignia designed this gift set, which includes a body lotion, to resemble the £152 original both in fragrance profile and bottle shape. Testers described the scent as light and refreshing, suitable for daytime wear, though they noted it lacked the longevity and complexity of the Chanel original. The dupe lingered on the skin for approximately three hours, offering a decent performance for its price point.

Another popular item is Insignia's Mystery Pour Femme, a £3 alternative to Dior's Hypnotic Poison, which typically costs £110. The Insignia version features a distinctive red bottle that immediately evokes the Dior favorite. While the sweet, amber-vanilla notes are similar to the original, testers found the Insignia scent to be more cloying and short-lived, evaporating almost immediately after application. Despite this, the product gained viral status in 2023 after shoppers first noticed it on the shelves.

Evaluating Popular Perfume Dupes

Market analysis of these budget alternatives reveals varying degrees of success in replicating their premium counterparts. Insignia's XOXOXO Sugar Kiss Marshmallow, priced at £3, attempts to mimic Kayali's Yum Boujee Marshmallow 81, which retails for £80. Created by Huda Beauty founder Mona Kattan, the original features notes of marshmallow, strawberry, coconut, freesia, and whipped vanilla. While some online reviewers appreciated the sweet aroma, a Lifestyle desk tester found the Insignia version excessively sweet and lacking in nuance.

Similarly, Lovali's Fly Among Clouds, sold for £3, is recognized as a dupe for Anna Sui's Sky, which costs £23. The original is prized for its hot air balloon-shaped gold bottle, a collectible item among fragrance enthusiasts. In contrast, Lovali's version uses a simpler pink glass bottle with a golden cap. Although the initial spray is strong, it settles into a pleasant daytime fragrance, making it a practical emergency option for work bags given its unbelievably low price.

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The trend of creating cheaper alternatives extends to other high-profile brands as well. A product called Sweet Cloud, priced at £3, mimics Ariana Grande's Cloud, which sells for £55 for a 100ml bottle. While the packaging resembles the original's pink cloud shape, the scent profile differs significantly. Reviews indicate that Sweet Cloud smells of rubbing alcohol initially, with only faint hints of musk and wood emerging as it settles on the skin, leading many to dismiss it as a failed imitation.

Consumer Impact and Market Trends

The rise of these budget fragrances underscores a broader consumer trend toward value-conscious purchasing in the beauty industry. With economic pressures affecting household spending, many shoppers are willing to compromise on brand prestige for affordability. This shift creates a competitive landscape where manufacturers like Coty must carefully balance brand accessibility with luxury positioning. Sir David Beckham's legal challenge represents a critical juncture in how celebrity brands manage their distribution channels in an era of democratized luxury.

Furthermore, the presence of companies like Insignia and Lovali in mainstream discount retailers indicates a sophisticated supply chain for imitation goods. These brands are not merely producing random scents but are carefully replicating the marketing cues and scent profiles of established leaders. While legal action may remove some premium brands from discount shelves, the demand for affordable alternatives is unlikely to diminish. The market will likely continue to evolve, with retailers adapting to meet the needs of consumers seeking designer experiences at budget prices.