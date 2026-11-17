Sir David Beckham seeks $41m in damages from Coty, alleging unauthorized discount sales in Poundland and under-reported royalties for his fragrance line.

Sir David Beckham has initiated a high-stakes legal battle against global perfume giant Coty, seeking $41 million in damages. The lawsuit centers on allegations that Coty breached its licensing agreement by distributing Beckham fragrances through unauthorized discount retailers, including Poundland and petrol stations. This move directly contradicts the luxury positioning that has defined the former football star's brand for decades.

Unauthorised Discount Distribution Channels

Court documents filed at the New York Supreme Court reveal that DB Ventures, the company managing Sir David Beckham's commercial interests, discovered his fragrances being sold at dollar store prices. The legal team expressed shock and dismay, stating that the presence of the brand in gas stations was entirely unexpected. They argue that this distribution strategy cheapens a world-renowned global brand that has been carefully cultivated to signify excellence.

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The lawsuit claims that Coty shifted approximately $24 million of Beckham products through these unapproved channels. By allowing the product to be sold in budget retail environments, the company allegedly associated the Sir David Beckham name with cheap, discount items. This strategy is said to have severely damaged the premium image that the brand has maintained for years.

Royalty Disputes And Brand Transition

Allegations of financial misconduct are a core component of the case, with DB Ventures claiming that Coty under-reported sales by $123 million. This discrepancy allegedly resulted in DB Ventures being swindled out of $6 million in owed royalties. The firm asserts that Coty's actions were driven by desperation and greed, rather than standard business practices.

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Complicating the legal dispute is a recent transition in commercial partnerships. In 2025, Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Sir David Beckham name, contacted Interparfums, a rival to Coty, to sell the licensing rights. A deal was announced in January, with the new agreement set to come into force in January next year. The lawsuit suggests that the legal action is an attempt to exit the current contract early rather than waiting for its natural expiration.

Defence Strategy And Legal Arguments

Coty has filed a vigorous defense, asking for the case to be dismissed entirely. The company argues that the litigation is a transparent effort to manufacture a pretextual basis for ending the contract early. Coty lawyers state that the case is not about protecting the Sir David Beckham brand, but rather an attempt to jump into bed with their rival, Interparfums, years before the agreement expires in 2028.

In its defense, Coty denies that the fragrances were ever sold in Poundland. The company maintains that it has the right to decide where it wants to sell its David Beckham range. They clarify that only supermarkets and hypermarkets require a sign-off from DB Ventures, implying that other retail channels fall outside the scope of such approval requirements.

Commercial Terms And Luxury Branding

Exhibits filed at court provide insight into the lucrative arrangements Sir David Beckham holds with his commercial partners. A 2016 license agreement stipulates that Coty must pay for first-class travel, meals, and hotels when he is promoting the perfume. These costs cover him, two companions, and a security guard. Furthermore, promotional days are capped at just six hours, including dedicated time for Sir David Beckham's hair and makeup.

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Beckham's agreed royalties for the perfumes stand at 7 percent, a figure that now appears to be in dispute. The former England football captain holds a long-term partnership with Coty, which produces 45 different David Beckham fragrances. Each bottle typically sells for around £20, reinforcing the premium pricing strategy that is now at the heart of this legal conflict.