David Beckham shuts down interview question about son Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Brooklyn was absent from his father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday.

exclusively obtained by Page Six, stopping by her brother’s Los Angeles home. Though, she left moments later without being received.believed to be in New YorkA rep for Brooklyn, 27, and Peltz, 31, told Page Six, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.

”“That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about,” David, pictured here with Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham in 2018, told the outlet. The soccer star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. He’s seen here at the ceremony.accusing his parents of a number of wrongdoings — including “controll narratives in the press” about the family.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote in the lengthy screed at the time, noting that his statement was an effort to “tell the truth about … some of the lies that have been printed” as his parents “and their team” allegedly “continued to go to the press” about his marriage to Peltz. He also accused them of “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.

” “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade,” he wrote. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Harper was later seen dropping by Brooklyn’s house — though he and wife Nicola were out of town. A rep for the couple said the moment was “choreographed for the cameras.

”Among Brooklyn’s most shocking accusations were that his mother, Victoria, 52, had “hijacked” his first dance with Peltz at their lavish 2022 nuptials andon” him — a moment he wrote he’d “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated” over. Brooklyn claimed his parents “have been trying endlessly to ruin relationship” with Peltz since before the wedding.going forward –Brooklyn wrote that he and Peltz do “not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.

All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family. ” A source previously told Page Six, “Even though Brooklyn has made it clear he doesn’t want to see his parents, the rest of his family misses him desperately. ”Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino A source previously told Page Six that “the rest of his family misses him desperately. ” The Beckham family is pictured above in 2023.

In his interview with Variety, David declared that his family with Victoria “always comes first. ” He added, “That’s our priority, and that’s what makes it work when you’ve been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family. ” Brooklyn and Nicola took to social media with subtle reactions to the ongoing drama — on Saturday, Nicolare-shared a photoDavid Beckham, pictured here earlier this month, stonewalled an interview question about the family's feud with Brooklyn Beckham.

David told Variety when asked about the drama that it was a"private matter.

" He's seen here with Brooklyn in 2019. "That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about," David, pictured here with Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham in 2018, told the outlet. The soccer star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. He's seen here at the ceremony.

David was joined by wife Victoria and kids Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, as seen above. Harper was later seen dropping by Brooklyn's house -- though he and wife Nicola were out of town. A rep for the couple said the moment was"choreographed for the cameras.

"Brooklyn, pictured above in January, blasted his parents in a social media statement in January. A source previously told Page Six that"the rest of his family misses him desperately. " The Beckham family is pictured above in 2023.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parents Sports Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Children Celebrity Families Celebrity Interviews David Beckham Family Feuds Victoria Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham Shuts Down Questions About Family Feud With Son Brooklyn Ahead of Hollywood StarDavid Beckham refuses to discuss his rift with son Brooklyn during an interview, focusing instead on his upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame star and his 26-year marriage to Victoria.

Read more »

David Beckham Shuts Down Questions on Brooklyn Feud Amid Hollywood Walk of Fame HonorsDavid Beckham refused to discuss his public feud with son Brooklyn during an interview before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He called the matter private and focused on his family's unity and future goals, while reports indicate Brooklyn is unlikely to attend the ceremony.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Brings Humor and Heart to David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame CeremonyVictoria Beckham cracked jokes about her Spice World movie role and praised David's character during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling, with Tom Cruise and family in attendance.

Read more »

Harper Beckham's Unsuccessful Attempt to See Brother Brooklyn Amid Family RiftHarper Beckham visited her estranged brother Brooklyn's home in Beverly Hills following David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony but left without seeing him. The Beckham family has been embroiled in a public feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham for months, culminating in a scathing statement from Brooklyn in January. David Beckham refused to discuss the matter during interviews surrounding his Walk of Fame star, emphasizing family as his priority. The rift appears severe, with no communication since May 2025 and legal involvement.

Read more »