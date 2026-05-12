David Beckham's Romantic Breakfast Gesture and Victoria Beckham's Unusual Diet

David Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday, posting an image of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape. Victoria Beckham's diet has long been a topic of discussion, with claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner. She has previously offered insight into her eating habits, explaining that she fills her diet with 'healthy fat' and regularly goes through detoxes where she abstains from drinking alcohol.

David Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday. The former Spice Girl, 52, took to Instagram to reveal her husband's romantic gesture, as she posted an image of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape.

She added a caption on the picture reading: 'When daddy makes breakfast', in the move which comes two days after he branded the star 'the best mum' in a post to mark Mother's Day in the US and Australia. Victoria's diet has long been a topic of discussion, amid long-standing claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner, with the star saying: 'For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do.

' She revealed in the past that she eats three to four avocados daily to maintain her glowing skin and often has the fruit for breakfast alongside egg whites. David Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday.

Victoria's diet has long been a topic of discussion, amid long-standing claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner, with the star saying: 'For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do.

' Fans have always been intrigued by Victoria's diet, and she has previously offered insight after husband David said she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables. ' She previously scolded the footballer for making her tastes 'sound boring,' in an interview with Vogue Australia, explaining she fills her diet with 'healthy fat,' and regularly goes through detoxes where she abstains from drinking alcohol.

Victoria's comments come after a TV chef revealed the star's 'complicated' dinner demands when she and David attended Sergio Ramos' wedding in 2019, where she constantly requested 'bowls of mints and coconut water'. Following David's comments about her diet in a recent interview, Victoria told Vogue: 'I mean, talk about making me sound boring! No. What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat...

'I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to...

'I'll detox from anything for three to six months where I won't drink. I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.

' The former Spice Girl, 52, took to Instagram to reveal her husband's romantic gesture, as she posted an image of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape. In 2022, David offered insight into Victoria's eating habits while discussing his own favourite foods during an interview on the River Che Table 4 podcast. He said: 'I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it.

Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

'Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that. ' At the time, Victoria came under fire from famous Spanish chef Dani Garcia, after he detailed her 'odd' dinner demands when she attended Ramos' wedding. Dani recalled how Victoria had coconut water by her 'all of the time' as well as bowls of mints, as he branded the habits 'odd' in a new interview.

Touching on what it was like to cook for the designer at the June 2019 wedding banquet near Seville, Dani said on Spanish TV: 'It was very strange. Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu.

'It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu. She is famed for her gruelling exercise regime and strict diet 'Hers was totally different and just based around vegetables. And then there were some odd things that I've never seen in my life.

'She had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints and then on the other side hydroalcoholic gel which is very famous now but back then wasn't because the Covid pandemic hadn't started. 'It was complicated giving Victoria her menu that night.

' Disputing Dani's version of events, a source close to Victoria said: 'This makes a great story but isn’t fair or accurate – the most Victoria would have done when asked about dietary requirements is ask for some plain fish and vegetables. ' During Euro 2004, she reportedly stuck to a diet of strawberries washed down with mineral water





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David Beckham Victoria Beckham Avocado On Toast Healthy Diet Exercise Regime Strict Diet Avocado Fish Vegetables Healthy Fat Detoxes Coconut Water Bowls Of Mints Hydroalcoholic Gel Dietary Requirements Euro 2004 Strawberries Mineral Water

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