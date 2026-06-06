David Beckham's Gardening Adventures and Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

David Beckham shared photos of his vegetable patch on Instagram, tending to his crops and enjoying strawberries. He also received three chickens for his 51st birthday and will be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. His son Romeo Beckham was seen playing football in Los Angeles.

David Beckham was out in his vegetable patch once again on Saturday as he showcased his impressive array of crops. The former footballer, 51, has swapped the grass pitch for raised beds and a flock of chickens in recent years.

And taking to Instagram the star showed fans around the garden at his £12million Cotswold home which boasted lettuces, sweetcorn and strawberries. Donning his flat cap, he boasted: 'My sweetcorn is coming along, loving that and I must admit that lettuce looks rather good. It is all looking very lovely to be fair.

' He then enjoyed a strawberry or two as he added: 'It's almost Wimbledon and we have some strawberries. 'I love a good strawberry it reminds me of my Nan and Grandad.

' Green-fingered David Beckham showed off his impressive vegetable patch as he tended to his lettuce, sweetcorn and strawberries at £12m Cotswold home on Instagram on Saturday Donning his flat cap, he boasted: 'My sweetcorn is coming along, loving that and I must admit that lettuce looks rather good. It is all looking very lovely to be fair' David has even bonded with King Charles over his love of horticulture after His Majesty invited the sportsman to put the finishing touches to their very special Chelsea Flower Show ‘Curious Garden’ back in April.

Following the meeting, Sir David, a King’s Foundation Ambassador, said: ‘Both The King’s Foundation and the RHS do such great work in protecting and promoting green spaces across the UK.

'I want to help encourage a new generation to appreciate the benefits of nature and get involved in gardening. ‘It’s been fun to be a part of creating the Curious Garden and I’m excited for people to see it at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. ’ Meanwhile for his 51st birthday, David was gifted three chickens from his wife Victoria and family. Victoria filmed beaming David opening his birthday presents, a number of chickens, which she revealed were 'from the boys'.

She said: 'So it's David's birthday and this is what me and the kids bought him.

' As David opened the box revealing three chickens, Victoria added: 'From the boys, he's so pretty and cute'. He then enjoyed a strawberry or two as he added: 'It's almost Wimbledon and we have some strawberries.

I love a good strawberry it reminds me of my Nan and Grandad' David picked the fruit fresh from his garden Meanwhile for his 51st birthday, David was gifted three chickens from his wife Victoria and family The star has swapped the grass pitch for raised beds and a flock of chickens in recent years Across the pond Romeo Beckham was seen putting his football skills on display during a friendly match with Intra Community FC in Los Angeles Following in his father's footsteps he was seen getting stuck in with the team Read More David Beckham set to be honoured with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame A second box also had three chickens in, including a white chicken which Victoria insisted: 'This one is from Harper, it's so cute, it's a Harper chicken.

'They are so pretty, also I'm really appreciating the cowboy hat. I love you happy birthday'. David was seen settling his new chickens into their coop as he removed his new feathery friends from their boxes. Earlier this week it was revealed David will be honoured with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star after two decades in the showbiz industry and a glittering football career.

The former professional footballer's wife Victoria will have a special role on the day as one of the guest speakers at the ceremony, which is slated for June 12. David will join A-list actors, musicians and sports legends who already have a star The former professional footballer will join a plethora of A-list actors, musicians and sports legends on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Victoria, who does not yet have her own star, will join longtime friend and Hollywood star Tom Cruise as one of the speakers.





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David Beckham Vegetable Patch Sweetcorn Strawberries Chicken 51St Birthday Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Romeo Beckham Los Angeles

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