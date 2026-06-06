David Beckham's Business Partner Fined for Speeding

Dave Gardner, a sports and entertainment agent and close friend of David Beckham, has been fined £660 for speeding in his £100,000 Range Rover. Gardner, who is a co-investor in Inter Miami FC, was caught doing 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in west London.

A long-time friend and business partner of David Beckham has received a hefty fine after being caught speeding in his £100,000 Range Rover . Sports and entertainment agent Dave Gardner , 49, had previously pleaded guilty to doing 46mph in a 40mph zone on November 9, last year, on the A40.

The 49-year-old's car was caught on a speed camera between the junctions of Long Drive and Welland Gardens, Greenford, west London. He did not appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he was fined £660, with £130 costs, plus a £264 victim surcharge. Father-of-three Gardner was around eight miles from his £6.4million home in Notting Hill, West London, when his Range Rover SE was clocked speeding at 8.26pm.

Sports and entertainment agent Dave Gardner, pictured with close friend David Beckham, has been fined for speeding in West London. In correspondence to the court former Manchester United youth player Gardner - who befriended teammate Beckham when they were teenagers - declared a monthly income of £27,000. After failing to make the grade at Old Trafford despite winning the FA Youth Cup in 1995 Gardner co-established the Elite Sports Agency before founding his own firm.

The father-of-three is currently a co-investor in Florida-based club Inter Miami FC, which is run by Beckham. Gardner was not represented in court and did not submit any mitigation





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