David Beckham Makes Victoria Her Favored Breakfast

David Beckham made a romantic gesture towards his wife Victoria by making her her favored breakfast on Tuesday. He shared a picture of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape with the caption, 'When daddy makes breakfast'.

David Beckham made his wife Victoria her favoured breakfast on Tuesday. In a move which came two days after he branded her 'the best mum', the former Spice Girl shared a picture of avocado on toast cut into a heart shape on Instagram, along with the caption, 'When daddy makes breakfast'.

Previously, Victoria's diet had been a topic of discussion, with claims that she 'only eats grilled fish and vegetables' for dinner. Fans have long been intrigued by her eating habits, and Beckham himself had addressed some of these rumors in an interview. Beckham claimed that his wife is 'the most disciplined with the way that they eat' and that she consumes 'lots of healthy fat' such as fish and avocado.

Despite this, however, Beckham also acknowledged that Victoria drinks alcohol on occasion and is known to go through detoxes where she abstains from drinking alcohol. Her comments come after a TV chef revealed that she attended Sergio Ramos' wedding in 2019, constantly requesting 'bowls of mints and coconut water.

' Despite these claims, a source close to Victoria expressed their disagreement, stating that the most Victoria would have done when asked about dietary requirements was ask for some plain fish and vegetables. In a previous interview, Victoria mentioned sticking to a diet during Euro 2004 of nothing but strawberries washed down with mineral water





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