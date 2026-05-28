David Beckham enjoys Spanish siesta with family on £16m yacht

David Beckham and his family are enjoying a relaxing holiday on their £16m yacht in the Mediterranean. Victoria Beckham has revealed that she is open to selling her fashion label, while their daughter Harper is launching a beauty range inspired by South Korean cosmetics. However, Harper's plans have been hit by a setback after she was denied naming rights for her beauty line in the US.

David Beckham enjoyed a Spanish siesta on Wednesday as the former footballer relaxed with his family off the coast of Formentera. The holiday comes as Victoria, who once had to borrow £30million from her husband's company, revealed last week that she is open to selling her fashion label.

The brand, founded in 2008, was reported to have debts of £53.9million in 2022, but while sales rose to £112.7million in 2024, the former Spice Girl revealed she would 'never say never' to selling. Victoria continued: 'I'm very excited, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing there is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

'For me until I open the store in NY and Miami, I have been reliant on online but I want to be able to control the experience from the client walking in the store. 'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. I'm very lucky.

'I'm building a legacy brand there are categories I haven't entered yet so we see a big opportunity and we spent a long time fixing and now it's time for growth. I want to build the house.

' Harper is said to be launching a beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. Back in October, it was revealed the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, paving the way for the beauty line's debut.

However, the teenager is said to have suffered a blow to her plans after she was denied naming rights in the US, according to reports. The US Patent and Trademark Office issued an 'initial refusal' to the name as it could be confused with existing companies. The denial came as 'Harper' is registered for brooms and scrubbing brushes, while 'Hiku' is trademarked for toiletry and fragrance products, according to The Sun.

The Beckhams applied for the trademark in November and now have six months to appeal the initial decision. They planned for the name to be trademarked on make-up, acne skincare, footwear, clothing, keyrings, stickers, hair decorations and brushes. Victoria revealed last month how Harper's 'really bad' battle with acne had inspired the teenager to launch her own beauty brand.

Appearing on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast, Victoria explained: 'She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin. She had been to see dermatologists and had been trying all sorts of products but nothing was working. And then she started looking at South Korean skincare and makeup and she just fell in love with it. And I think that's where the idea for her own brand came from.

She wanted to create products that would help people with similar skin issues to hers. And I think that's really exciting because it's not just about the products, it's about the experience and the community that comes with it. It's about creating a brand that is all about self-care and self-love. And I think that's really beautiful.

And I think that's really what Harper is all about. She's a very talented young woman and I'm so proud of her. She's really passionate about this and I think it's going to be a huge success. I'm really excited to see where it goes next.

David and Victoria's £16 million superyacht, named Seven after the former footballer's famous shirt number, is a Riva 130 Bellissima model and was custom-built in Italy. David and Romeo chatted as they topped up their tans aboard the yacht on Wednesday. Kim showed off her bronzed physique as she relaxed alongside her boyfriend during the cruise. David revealed his shirtless physique as he admired the view from his vantage point on the boat's lower deck.

Romeo was given a helping hand as he prepared to venture out on a powerful jet ski. David and Romeo looked on as Kim took a swim in the Mediterranean on Wednesday. The family, accompanied by Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, ventured out for a cruise shortly after coming ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal.

Joining her husband, Victoria, 52, gave him an admiring look as she stayed shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat while topping up her tan. Evidently keen to make the most of their current trip, Kim stripped down to a lilac bikini and ventured out for a swim while boyfriend Romeo relaxed on the boat's lower deck.

While his heavily tattooed upper body was exposed, the former Manchester United and England midfielder, 51, ensured his Balearics were safely covered beneath a white towel as he relaxed aboard their £16million yacht





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