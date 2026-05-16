David Beckham has been named Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, having accrued a staggering £1.185billion. He plans to use his platform during the World Cup to speak out about the rift between him, Victoria, and their estranged son Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis for 13 years and remains close to him as he battles dementia. Pippa Middleton, famous mainly for trying to use her pert derriere to upstage Kate’s wedding, is trying to stop locals from quietly using a path on her £15.5million estate. Jilly Cooper’s Rivals has returned for series two on Disney+ to bring us some good old unrestrained fun. Hannah Waddingham reveals the secret to her astounding body, saying: ‘Never underestimate the value of doing squats the whole time you’re brushing your teeth.’

David Beckham has been named Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, having accrued a staggering £1.185billion. He plans to use his platform during the World Cup to speak out about the rift between him, Victoria , and their estranged son Brooklyn .

Meanwhile, Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis for 13 years and remains close to him as he battles dementia. Pippa Middleton, famous mainly for trying to use her pert derriere to upstage Kate’s wedding, is trying to stop locals from quietly using a path on her £15.5million estate. Jilly Cooper’s Rivals has returned for series two on Disney+ to bring us some good old unrestrained fun.

Hannah Waddingham reveals the secret to her astounding body, saying: ‘Never underestimate the value of doing squats the whole time you’re brushing your teeth.





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David Beckham Billionaire Sportsman World Cup Victoria Brooklyn Demi Moore Bruce Willis Dementia Pippa Middleton Estate Jilly Cooper’S Rivals Hannah Waddingham

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