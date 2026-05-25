David Beckham and Gary Neville heartbroken as Salford City lose League Two play-off final

David Beckham and Gary Neville were left heartbroken as Salford City were beaten 3-0 by Notts County in the League Two play-off final. The two teams faced off at Wembley in scorching heat on Monday afternoon to conclude the EFL season.

David Beckham and Gary Neville were left heartbroken as Salford City were beaten 3-0 by Notts County in the League Two play-off final . The two teams faced off at Wembley in scorching heat on Monday afternoon to conclude the EFL season.

Beckham and Neville, who are part of Salford's ownership group, watched on, but they couldn't inspire their side from afar as they were thrashed to ensure they will remain in the fourth tier for an eighth consecutive season. The Ammies had only missed out on automatic promotion on the final day after they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Crawley, yet they beat Grimsby 4-3 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final following a dramatic second leg.

However, goals from Alassana Jatta, Lucas Ness and Jodi Jones on Monday meant Karl Robinson's side failed in their quest to reach the third tier for the first time in Salford's history. Neville and Beckham were pictured looking glum in the stands in London, where they were joined by former Man United team-mate Paul Scholes. David Beckham shook the hands of the jubilant Notts County players at Wembley after full-time.

Scholes was previously part of the Class of 92 ownership group at the club who were replaced by a new consortium led by Neville and Beckham last year. Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary's brother Phil Neville were also in the original group. Former Lioness Jill Scott was similarly pictured at Wembley next to Neville and Beckham, who were both wearing suits.

The result means that Notts County will return to League One for the first time since 2015, and it is only three years since they were promoted back into the EFL after four seasons in the National League. County's players later celebrated their triumph next to Beckham and Neville given where their seats were at Wembley, with the former seen shaking hands with several members of the squad.

Meanwhile, speaking about the new ownership group last year, Beckham had revealed how involved he would be and outlined his ambitions for the club. He said: 'I will be over every big decision that's made and every little decision that's made. It was a brutal end to the season for Salford after they also missed out on automatic promotion.

The play-off final was a bitter-sweet moment for the duo, who had invested heavily in the club but saw their hopes of immediate promotion dashed





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Salford City League Two Play-Off Final Wembley David Beckham Gary Neville Notts County Alassana Jatta Lucas Ness Jodi Jones Karl Robinson Play-Off Semi-Final Grimsby Automatic Promotion Play-Off Final Salford Fourth Tier Third Tier Championship Premier League Class Of 92 New Consortium Investment Ambitions David Beckham Gary Neville Play-Off Final Salford Fourth Tier Third Tier Championship Premier League Class Of 92 New Consortium Investment Ambitions

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