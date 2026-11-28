New York Jets pass rusher David Bailey has taken the lead in Kalshi's prediction market for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, rising to 53% probability after a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. The surge highlights Bailey's league-leading forced fumbles and third-most sacks, while New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese dropped to 38% following a relatively quiet week. Trading remains open for both players ahead of their Week 12 matchups.

David Bailey takes the lead on Kalshi's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year market | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectmarket between New York Jets pass rusher David Bailey and New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese.

This time, Bailey sits at the top of the board coming out of Week 11 at 53%, while Reese sits behind him at 38%. , while Bailey trailed at 27%. Bailey surged 26% while Reese took a 17% hit. A $10 trade profits $7.63 if Bailey wins and $15.86 if Reese wins.

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Bailey stormed to the top of the board after a strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with five total tackles , two sacks, two TFLs, two QB hits, and a pass deflection, and played a crucial role in the Jets coming out on top in the game. That brings his season totals to 49 total tackles , 9.5 sacks, 12 TFLs, 14 QB hits, four pass deflections, and six forced fumbles.