Comedian David Baddiel has officially reclaimed his German citizenship, ending an 80-year exile caused by Nazi persecution. He now holds dual British and German nationality.

David Baddiel has officially reclaimed his German citizenship, more than 80 years after his Jewish mother and grandparents fled Nazi Germany to escape persecution. The 62-year-old comedian and writer now holds dual British and German nationality, marking a significant personal and historical milestone for his family.

His decision to reclaim the citizenship comes decades after his relatives were stripped of their rights and possessions under the Nazi regime. Baddiel revealed the news while discussing England's German manager Thomas Tuchel on The Chris Evans Show earlier this week.

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The Core Details of Reclaiming Citizenship

Baddiel confirmed that he has acquired German citizenship through his mother, Sarah Baddiel, who was born into a wealthy Jewish family in Germany in 1939. He stated that he now holds dual citizenship with the United Kingdom, allowing him to hold passports from both nations.

The legal framework in Germany allows victims of Nazi persecution and their descendants to reclaim citizenship that was taken away or denied to their families. This provision enables descendants to reverse the injustices inflicted upon their ancestors during the Third Reich era.

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Baddiel noted that the process was a direct response to the historical wrongs committed against his family. He explained that refusing to reclaim these rights would effectively allow the consequences of Nazi actions to continue affecting future generations indefinitely.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

While celebrating this legal victory, Baddiel admitted uncertainty about how his late mother would have felt about his new status. He described his mother as having held significant anger and rage towards Germany due to the persecution her family endured.

Baddiel's mother, Sarah Baddiel, was only five months old when her parents fled to Britain shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War. Her father had previously been imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp following Kristallnacht in November 1938.

The family eventually settled in Cambridge after losing almost everything they owned. Baddiel acknowledged that his decision to become German might conflict with his mother's lingering trauma, but he viewed it as a necessary act of reparation for what they had endured.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The revelation of Baddiel's new citizenship coincided with a discussion about Thomas Tuchel's influence on the England national football team. Baddiel praised the manager for bringing a dynamism to the squad, particularly during their recent victory over Spain with a score of 3-2.

Baddiel joked about the practical implications of his dual status, stating he was unsure how to navigate airport queues as a German citizen. He also referenced his famous co-writing credit for the song Three Lions, which became an anthem for England's Euro 1996 campaign.

His interest in applying for a German passport was initially prompted by Brexit, but the deeper significance remained rooted in family history. This development follows a similar path taken by fellow comedian Matt Lucas, who became a German citizen in 2021 after qualifying through his grandmother.