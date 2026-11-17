Comedian David Baddiel has officially obtained dual British and German nationality, reclaiming rights lost by his Jewish family under the Nazi regime.

Comedian David Baddiel has officially acquired German citizenship, establishing dual British and German nationality more than 80 years after his Jewish relatives were forced to flee Nazi Germany. The 62-year-old humorist and co-writer of the iconic football anthem "Three Lions" announced the status update during a recent interview on The Chris Evans Show, confirming he has successfully reclaimed the nationality stripped from his family during the Holocaust.

Baddiel Reveals Dual Nationality Status

Baddiel disclosed the legal change while discussing England manager Thomas Tuchel and the national team's recent 3-2 victory over Spain. Praising the German coach's tactical influence, the comedian noted that Tuchel injects a "German dynamism" into the squad that enhances their physical and fast-paced style of play. He explicitly stated, "Actually, I am German. My mum was German and recently I've acquired German citizenship... I have dual citizenship," adding a light-hearted joke about the confusion of navigating airport queues with two passports.

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Family History Of Nazi Persecution

The decision to reclaim citizenship is rooted in the traumatic history of Baddiel's mother, Sarah Baddiel, who was born in 1939 into a wealthy Jewish family in Nazi Germany. Her father was imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp following Kristallnacht in November 1938, and the family was subsequently stripped of their wealth. Sarah was just five months old when her parents escaped to Britain shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War, eventually settling in Cambridge after losing almost everything they owned.

Baddiel Addresses Moral And Practical Implications

Despite the legal success, Baddiel has been open about the emotional complexity of holding a passport from the country that persecuted his ancestors. He admitted uncertainty about how his late mother would have felt about the acquisition, noting her deep-seated anger and rage toward Germany. However, he argued that refusing to reclaim the rights taken by the regime would effectively allow the Nazis' actions to continue impacting future generations, describing the process as a form of reparation for the injustice suffered by his family.

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Precedent Set By Matt Lucas

Baddiel's application follows a precedent set by fellow comedian Matt Lucas, who became a German citizen in 2021 after qualifying through his grandmother, a Berlin refugee. David Baddiel first publicly discussed his interest in applying for a German passport in January 2023 at an event at Westminster Synagogue with Lucas. He revealed that while Brexit initially prompted his practical interest in the passport, the deeper motivation was to reverse the historical erasure of his family's identity and rights.

Legal Framework For Reclaiming Citizenship

German law permits victims of Nazi persecution and their direct descendants to reclaim citizenship that was wrongfully denied or revoked by the Third Reich. This legal provision has allowed thousands of descendants of Holocaust survivors to reconnect with their ancestral heritage. Baddiel's confirmation of his dual status fulfills plans he outlined nearly four years ago, marking a significant personal milestone for the entertainer who co-wrote the Euro 1996 anthem "Three Lions" alongside Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie.