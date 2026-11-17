The 'Heart of the Beast’ director believes ACME AI's tech makes many location shoots moot: 'This pulls so many stories within striking distance.”

David Ayer attends the 'Heart of the Beast' photocall at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 23, 2026. Ayer is joining ACME AI, whose"Grey Box" aims to reduce the need for physical locations.

The director is joining ACME AI as a principal and managing partner, and will be involved in the operations of the firm. Founded by former Relativity Media co-founder, ACME and its “Grey Box” tech allows directors and actors to shoot full-fledged scenes in far-flung locales without going anywhere.

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“When I got in there and saw what the tech can do I felt like a cowboy coming in off the range and seeing the first automobile,” Ayer tells. “I thought ‘I better learn how to drive this car or I’m going to be out a of a job.

’” The Model T in question is known as performance transfer, and essentially it keeps above-the-line work intact while radically reducing the need for, and expense of, much of the below-the-line kind. ACME is part of a new wave of filmmaker-centric companies — they also include Jon Erwin’s— that allow for actors to perform dynamically in front of real-looking backdrops without ever leaving a soundstage. Romantic shots in the foreground of the Eiffel Tower? Check.

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Chase scenes through the streets of Tokyo? Why not? Essentially performance transfer functions as a digital green screen, but for everything. Proponents say the technique preserves all the physical aspects of a performance at far lower cost to a studio or the climate; think of it as Zoom work for thespians.

Critics, however, say it risks losing the magic and serendipity of physical locations and hurts the livelihoods of on-set workers besides. Ayer says the chance to bring productions in at a much lower budget and nab greenlights that would otherwise prove out of reach makes it worth the tradeoff.

“As a storyteller half my job is litigating over budget,” he says. “This pulls so many stories within striking distance. ” ACME believes that, without the need to pack up and travel to a particular piece of geography and then set up shoots there, its tech can lead to a reduction in time and money at a rate of between 50 and 75 percent.

To create the tech, ACME mapped many lenses and lighting packages to allow for a greater photorealism, and combined it with models that allow for the re-creation of the physical world. ACME’s Grey Box currently exists in Los Angeles on a dedicated stage, but the system could theoretically be replicated in other locations. starring Casey Affleck using ACME’s Grey Box.

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The movie explores the mysterious origins of the title currency’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto without, for the most part, leaving the stage despite the Australian and other global settings. The idea of making big-budget-looking movies possible at mid-budget prices could, if successful, prompt a host of downstream questions. Will audiences stop valuing high-octane spectacle in the same way given how much easier it will be to produce?

Will a whole system of crews and physical locations be displaced? Will studio executives eventually put pressure even on mid-budget projects to lower their costs given the expectation of cheaper methods? And who, besides Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise, will actually be allowed to shoot in intensive physical locations for months at a time? A former Navy enlistee, Ayer has had an eventful Hollywood trajectory.

After an early career writing or directing acclaimed law-and-order-themed dramas . He has entered a new act with a spate of successes in the past few years, including the Jason Statham action filmAyer says he has at multiple projects in development that can be redirected to the Grey Box. He believes many entities in the creative ecosystem will benefit from such a re-channeling, including actors and directors.

“The staging starts to feel more like a Broadway play, where you know exactly what you’re going to get,” he says. “If I’m not worried about getting kicked off a location or a lightning storm shutting me down, it takes away a lot of the friction of filmmaking and just lets me focus on the fine craft of directing. ”