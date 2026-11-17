David and Victoria Beckham attended the Paris premiere of Romeo's debut film Forty Love, celebrating his acting role alongside co-star Paul Kircher and girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

David and Victoria Beckham stood proudly beside their son Romeo on the red carpet at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Tuesday night, attending the world premiere of his debut film Forty Love. The event marked a significant milestone for the second eldest Beckham son, who is now 24, as he transitioned from modelling to acting in a French romantic drama centered on tennis.

Romeo stars as a charismatic tennis rival to the character Sacha Gallo, played by Paul Kircher. The film explores a dark romance that develops between the two competitors, blending high-stakes athletic rivalry with intense personal conflict. The premiere was a family affair, with Victoria, David, and Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull joining the cast and crew to celebrate the release.

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Cast Appearances and Red Carpet Style

Victoria, the 52-year-old fashion designer, wore a chic black suit paired with pointed black heels, showcasing her signature stylish aesthetic. She embraced Romeo warmly on the red carpet, expressing visible pride in her son's new venture. David appeared dapper in a suit and a long red scarf, holding hands with Victoria as they navigated the crowd of fans and photographers.

Romeo complemented the evening's formal tone with a black suit, a striped black and white shirt, a black collar, and a matching tie. Kim Turnbull looked striking in a floor-length red satin halter neck dress, with her brunette hair styled in an elegant updo. Co-star Paul Kircher arrived in a navy jacket with an upturned collar and a white shirt, posing alongside the Beckham family and director Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

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Plot Details and Character Dynamics

The narrative of Forty Love follows Sacha Gallo, a tennis superstar training with his father to win a major trophy in Paris. His focused routine is disrupted by the arrival of Romeo's character, who emerges as a formidable and enigmatic opponent. The synopsis describes the relationship as one where the protagonist faces an opponent of an entirely different nature: love. This force is portrayed as both exhilarating and destabilizing, far more dangerous than any challenge on the court.

The trailer reveals intense chemistry between Romeo and Paul, who share passionate kisses and steamy scenes under a red light. Dialogue hints at a complex dynamic, with Romeo's character stating, 'It's not my fault if you're in love with me.' The tension escalates during a match, with Romeo warning his rival, 'Sleep with your eyes open, I'm coming for you,' setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation.

Dark Turn and Romeo's Sporting Skills

The film takes a sinister turn as the rivalry turns violent. In a disturbing scene, Romeo is seen unconscious while Paul drags him into a hotel room. Later, Beckham's character lies on the court with Paul straddling him, appearing to consume his bloodied organs. Paul admits to the act, saying, 'I think I killed him!' The trailer also includes a moment where Romeo insults his rival, noting, 'Everyone does say you're boring, and I think they're right.'

Romeo's performance highlights his real-life athletic background. Although he pursued tennis after quitting football at age 12, he ultimately chose modelling. However, his earlier training allows him to showcase impressive skills during the tennis sequences in the film. While Paul Kircher's character speaks primarily in French, Romeo's dialogue is in English, bridging the cultural gap in the production.

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Family Support and Next Steps

The premiere underscores the continued support David and Victoria Beckham provide for their children's creative endeavors. Kim Turnbull had previously shown support by liking the trailer after its release on Thursday. The event at Le Grand Rex brought together the cast, including director Pierre-Ange Carlotti and producer Hugo Selignac, for photos and celebrations. The film marks Romeo's official entry into acting, leveraging his unique blend of athletic prowess and screen presence.