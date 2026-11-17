The first exhibition on David and Sybil Yurman as artists and jewelers will run Sep 27, 2027 to Feb. 6, 2028 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

on the “American couple of artists, she a painter, him a sculptor, whose collaboration gave rise to one of the most iconiccollections, it is set to open on Sep. 27 and run until Feb. 6, 2028, in the Rivoli gallery located on the museum’s third floor.

“Influenced by the artistic and social movements of the 1960s and 1970s, they developed a shared creative practice that bridged the worlds of fine art and craftsmanship,” the museum continued. “While explored direct welded sculpture and focused on painting, their combined creative pursuits led to the development of sculptural jewelry — pieces initially shared within craft fairs and New York art galleries before eventually reaching a broad, mainstream audience.

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” Unfurled across seven spaces will be more than 400 works, spanning jewels as well as sculpture, paintings, drawings, photographs, videos and archival documents. Among them will be pieces by Polish American artist Theodore Roszak and Lithuanian-born French American Cubist sculptor Jacques Lipchitz, for whom David Yurman once apprenticed.

Rather than a chronological approach, exhibits are set to explore themes and ideas that underpin their works of art as well as jewels.dedicated to the artist-turned-jeweler couple, they gave an intimate look into their marriage and creative partnership of more than 50 years in “Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers,” published by Phaidon in 2024. The volume, edited by Loriot, included never-before-seen materials and in-depth interviews documenting how their backgrounds in art informed the aesthetic and popular motifs of their luxury jewelry brand.

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Last year, David and Sybil Yurman alighted at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London for a conversation with British journalist Melanie Grant on how they built the brand across more than five decades. Meanwhile, the city’s American Museum of Natural History has been home since 2023 to the Yurman Family Crystalline Pass, a unique exhibit of crystals from the collection of David Yurman that serves as a dazzling connector between the museum’s Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals and the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation.

Most recently, the jewelry brand unveiled in April an expansive display of its jewels at Salon 94, a gallery on New York City’s Upper East Side. Founded in 1980, the company led today by their son Evan Yurman, who serves as president and chief creative officer, counts over 50 stores globally, including aMost recently, David Yurman opened a Miami Design District flagship and unveiled a new look for its Rodeo Drive flagship in Beverly Hills.

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