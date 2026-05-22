David and Abbey Romeo's Statement on Being Single, Love on the Spectrum Tie and Romance on the Spectrum Follow-Ups - Updated

Romeo and Isaacman's split in Love on the Spectrum and their influences on those seeking love. Insights on autism and getting to know different types of autism are also included.

"David and I decided to call each other `best friends`, not boyfriend and girlfriend anymore," Romeo, 28, said on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of the show about being single, adding, `Being a single lady, like what Beyoncé says, it feels amazing.

I've grown and changed a lot over the past four and a half years.

" Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman were the poster couple for Netflix's Love on the Spectrum before their split in April 2026. The pair met on a blind date in July 2021, as seen on season 1 of the reality show, which follows individuals on the autism spectrum in their quests for love. Abbey and David were the show's longest-standing couple, news broke in April about the duo's decision to part ways.

`"Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other," read a joint statement from the duo. `"At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends, wishing each other the best.

" `"We gonna get engaged someday," said Isaacman at the time. `"Abbey likes all the things I like and she tries new things too. She is loving and kind ... and she is beautiful and makes me feel like a prince.

" One year later, Romeo offered an update on their relationship. `"We have fun together and do things we both love, like going to the Los Angeles Zoo and Griffith Observatory," she exclusively told Us in October 2025. `"We want to take our time getting married.

" `Love on the Spectrum sparked several romantic connections, but which couples are still dating and who has broken up? The show, which premiered in 2022, follows a group of young people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the dating world. `Fans say that David and I inspire them and that we help them believe in love," she continued at the time.

`"There was a time when I didn't think I would ever be with someone and those days are over. I want everyone to find love.





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Dating Autism Self Help Romance On The Spectrum David And Abbey Romeo Love On The Spectrum Autism Spectrum Blind Date

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