Daveigh Chase Cause of Death Confirmed as AIDS, Medical Examiner Records Show

Los Angeles medical examiner records show former child star Daveigh Chase died at age 35 from AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use also listed among significant conditions.

Former child actor Daveigh Chase died at age 35, and Los Angeles medical examiner records obtained by Us Weekly now list her official cause of death as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The records also list chronic polysubstance use among other significant conditions. Chase died in a hospital, and the manner of death was recorded as natural. Her death was confirmed on June 17, a day after she died on June 16, according to a statement from Hernandez, who described Chase as his girlfriend.

The medical examiner's investigation report describes a sequence of events that began with a hospital transfer on June 4, eight days before her death. Chase was found in the back seat of a vehicle reporting headache, weakness, confusion, and right thumb pain, with a methamphetamine pipe nearby. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance that day.

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Medical Findings Behind Chase's Final Admission

Chase was admitted to the hospital with advanced HIV/AIDS with wasting, cryptococcus without meningitis, MRSA, and a right thumb infection, according to the medical examiner's report. The Mayo Clinic describes cryptococcus without meningitis as a fungal infection, and it describes MRSA as a staph bacterial infection that has become resistant to many antibiotics.

The report states that Chase had a history of advanced and untreated HIV/AIDS and drug use. It noted that her health declined steadily until her death on June 16. The examiner listed chronic polysubstance use as a significant condition present during her time at the hospital.

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Family Statements and Hernandez's Account

Hernandez told TMZ that Chase died after battling meningitis and an infection in her blood that led to sepsis. He said she had recently been diagnosed with meningitis and had fought several serious blood infections before her death.

In a fundraiser description, Hernandez wrote that Chase had been a light in his life and had faced years of hardship. He described a difficult childhood, a painful falling out with her family, and a period in downtown Los Angeles where she was bullied and struggled to find safety. He said he had promised to protect her and provide love and comfort.

Hernandez also said doctors had told him that Chase's condition had become critical and that she may not have much time left. He wrote that her wish had always been a place where the two of them could live together, feel safe, and be happy.

Public Reaction and Remaining Questions

A woman quoted by Daily Mail on June 19 said she felt devastated by the news and described screaming in her backyard after learning of the death. She said she hoped Chase's soul had heard her.

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The available records do not identify additional legal findings, and the source material does not describe any further official proceedings. Chase is known to many audiences for her childhood roles in Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, and Donnie Darko, and the medical examiner's documentation now forms the official account of her death.