Dave Walliams' BGT Dressing‑Room Controversy: Young Fans Recall 16‑17 Year‑Old Visits

Former BGT judge David Walliams is accused of inviting teenagers into his dressing room during his tenure from 2015 to 2017. Several former fans describe the incidents and the lack of adult supervision.

Former Britain Got Talent judge David Walliams has been accused of inviting teenage fans into his dressing room during his years as a judge from 2015 to 2017. The allegations were first made public by a former teen fan who now recounts the experience and the absence of adult supervision.

How the Visits Took Place

The teenage girl, now in her 30s, described how Walliams personally messaged her on social media, arranged for a private ticket, and brought her to the BGT backstage area. Once inside the dressing room, three other teens aged 16 and 17 were already waiting while only a personal assistant was present. The meeting was photographed and shared on social media by the fan with captions questioning the appropriateness of the arrangement.

Also read David Walliams Accused by PM Aide Abby Tomlinson Over Britain's Got Talent Invite

According to the fan, Walliams had also sent a card featuring a photo of him and his son, signed 'David X'. She claimed to have later met his mother and sister during the same event, adding that she had been the sole adult present alongside the judge.

Statements From Both Sides

Walliams' lawyers have denied that he ever left teenage girls alone in his dressing room. They argue that the presence of a personal assistant and the door being open would have prevented any unsupervised interaction. The fan, however, maintains that the door was shut, the dressing room was closed, and the judge was alone with the girls.

Advertisement

Abby Tomlinson, then a 17‑year‑old fan and now a Labour Party employee, corroborated similar allegations in a Guardian/ITV investigation. She claimed that she and a 13‑year‑old friend were taken to BGT in 2015, after receiving a private message from Walliams. She insisted that she was alone with the judge, describing him as having "access to young women, teenage girls."

Context and Timing

These events appear to have taken place while Walliams was undergoing a public divorce from supermodel Lara Stone. In her account, the fan said she provided emotional support to the judge during that period, with Walliams sharing personal frustrations via text. The timing of the visits, sometime between 2015 and 2017, coincides with the years Walliams served as a judge before his dismissal in 2022 over remarks deemed hateful.

Implications for BGT and Public Feedforward

The incidents have cast a shadow over the family‑friendly image of Britain Got Talent. While the production company has not issued an official statement to date, the allegation of unsupervised interactions raises concerns about backstage safety protocols for minors.

Future admissions of live shows and backstage processes are expected to include more stringent checks for adult supervision, and the BBC has indicated possible internal revisions of its talent‑show policies following a separate review of safety procedures. The fan's photographs and testimonials will likely influence the ongoing debate over producers' responsibility in safeguarding children in entertainment settings.