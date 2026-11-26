Dave Portnoy had plenty of room to take a shot at a rival when he ranked college football’s 10 “most embarrassing” programs. The Barstool Sports founder used th

Dave Portnoy had plenty of room to take a shot at a rival when he ranked college football’s 10 “most embarrassing” programs. The Barstool Sports founder used the No. 1 spot on his own school..

LSU and Arkansas rounded out the top three, and Penn State gave the Big Ten a second program in the top four. Michigan went 15–0 and won the national championship for the 2023 season, beating Washington 34–13 to claim its first national title since 1997. That championship is still recent enough to make Michigan’s place on the list stand out. So is Portnoy’s history of backing the Wolverines.

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When Fox Sports announced its partnership with Barstool in 2025, Portnoy called Michigan the “Kings of the Conference” while promising to defend the program. Portnoy offered no criteria in the post, leaving his reasoning for picking Michigan over LSU or Arkansas open to interpretation. The order made one thing clear. He was willing to put his own team ahead of every other program he singled out.