Dave Portnoy Blasts Michigan Football, Kyle Whittingham, After Embarrassing Loss to MSU

What a terrible loss.

Dave Portnoy on the sideline before kickoff of the first half between Michigan and Oklahoma at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Wolverines entered the game as a double-digit favorite, as the Spartans hadn’t won a game and had a long list of injuries, playing with a majority of backups. But that didn’t matter, because Michigan’s offense was so bad they couldn’t put points on the board until the fourth quarter.

Also read Michigan vs. Michigan State 2026: Key Storylines for Bowl Eligibility

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Anelu Lafaele and safety Michael Richard tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOne of the loudest voices on the internet for Michigan football is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a well-known Michigan football fan.

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesDec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“Let’s start with the obvious, Kyle Whittingham - fire him - gone, get him out of here,” Portnoy said. “Jason Beck, gone, fire him, get him out of here. They are both terrorists. I don’t like to say that; they are both absolute football terrorists “ Fire Kyle Whittingham.

Fire Jason Beck. This is the lowest most embarrassing Michigan Football has been in my lifetime. What an absolute joke of a football teamWith what we’ve seen this year, how could any Michigan fan be pleased with Whittingham and Beck? They’ve won one game convincingly.

They should’ve lost to Western Michigan, only beat Rutgers by seven and just lost to the rival who is one of the worst Power Four teams in the country. It is embarrassing.

“They don’t belong here, they don’t fit in here,” Portnoy said. “Kyle Whittingham… He is the most lifeless old man… This guy, the game has passed him by. ” Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Many Michigan fans were annoyed with Whittingham before the season even started, when he downplayed the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Personally, I didn’t see a problem with it at the time. Well, I was wrong, because that type of energy has translated to his coaching, and as Portnoy put it, being ‘lifeless’ on the sideline. Lastly, maybe the most important point, Portnoy talks about the success of Whittingham’s previous school.

“Go look at Utah, Utah’s off to the best start they’ve had in like 30 years,” Portnoy said. "Conscience that they had this when they get rid of Whittingham? ” Another fair point, especially since we know the Utes ran Whittingham out of town; now they are one of the best teams in college football.

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs.

While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.