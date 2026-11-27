The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning discloses he survived a severe stroke with a 40% survival chance while celebrating the birth of daughter Odette with wife Emily.

Lead guitarist Dave Keuning has publicly disclosed that he survived a near-fatal stroke two weeks ago, revealing he was given only a 40 percent chance of survival after a blood clot formed in his brain. The 50-year-old musician, who plays in the rock band The Killers led by Brandon Flowers, shared the harrowing details on Thursday via an emotional Instagram post that also announced the birth of his second child. Keuning described a critical situation where he lost function on one side of his body and went blind in one eye, yet remained unaware of the severity of his condition until reaching the hospital.

The Medical Crisis and Survival Odds

Keuning explained that a blood clot cut off blood supply to the entire right side of his brain, leading to immediate and severe physical impairments. By the time he arrived at the hospital, the guitarist had lost function on his left side and was blind in one eye, but he stated he still did not realize he was having a stroke. Doctors informed him at the facility that he had a mere 40 percent chance of survival and would likely face permanent disabilities if he lived. However, Keuning described his recovery as a miracle, noting that he woke up from surgery feeling fine and able to use his hands, feet, and speak normally.

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Personal Life Updates and Family Joys

Alongside the medical emergency, Keuning revealed that he and his wife, Emily, who is 37 years old, had secretly welcomed their second child, a daughter named Odette, three months prior. In his thanksgiving message, Keuning expressed gratitude for his wife who acted quickly to get him to the hospital, emphasizing that the first hour after a stroke is critical for survival. He also thanked his son, his new daughter, and all his bandmates, stating that he feels closer to his colleagues than ever before due to the life-threatening experience.

Band History and Future Implications

The musicians behind iconic anthems such as Somebody Told Me and Mr. Brightside were initially formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Flowers and Keuning. The following year, they added additional band members in bassist Mark Stoemer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. The Killers name actually came from the fictional band featured in the music video for New Order's song Crystal from 2001. Flowers was a huge fan of New Order and spotted the name on the drum kit of the fictional band in the music video, a detail that has become part of the group's legacy since its inception.

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Recovery Progress and Musical Continuity

Keuning confirmed that he can play guitar just as well as before the incident, noting it was the first thing he checked when he woke up from surgery. This recovery is significant for The Killers, as Keuning is the lead guitarist for the group, and his ability to perform without lasting motor deficits ensures the band can continue their musical projects. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for further comment regarding the band's upcoming schedule and any potential adjustments to their tour or recording plans following this health scare.

Public Reaction and Health Awareness

The announcement has drawn attention to the importance of rapid medical response in stroke cases, as Keuning highlighted the critical nature of the first hour after symptoms appear. His story serves as a stark reminder of the physical vulnerabilities even high-profile celebrities face, regardless of their fitness or age. Fans and fellow musicians have expressed relief and support for Keuning, Brandon Flowers, and the rest of the band as they navigate this period of recovery and celebration for the new addition to their family. The incident underscores the fragility of health and the importance of having immediate support systems in place for emergency medical situations.