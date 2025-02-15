Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum Spotted Together After His Secret Baby Announcement

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were seen together in Los Angeles after Grohl publicly announced the birth of a daughter outside of their marriage.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife of over two decades, Jordyn Blum , were spotted together in Los Angeles on February 11th. Grohl was picked up by Blum from a home in the San Fernando Valley, carrying a duffel bag as he exited. The pair engaged in conversation as Blum drove, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE. This outing comes five months after Grohl publicly announced the birth of a daughter outside of his marriage to Blum.

In a statement, Grohl expressed his commitment to being a loving and supportive parent to the newborn while also acknowledging his desire to regain the trust and forgiveness of his wife and daughters. Sources close to the couple revealed that Jordyn was initially shocked and wanted a divorce due to the betrayal. However, as time passed, she began to reconsider, finding the prospect of splitting the family too painful. Grohl has reportedly been prioritizing his family, recognizing the gravity of his actions and the potential loss of his loved ones. Initially, there were concerns about the stability of the marriage, with Jordyn reportedly unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring.However, recent reports indicate that things have calmed down between the couple, and Jordyn is taking her time to make any decisions, prioritizing the well-being of their daughters. While she remains unhappy, the atmosphere has softened, suggesting a possibility of reconciliation





Dave Grohl Jordyn Blum Foo Fighters Secret Baby Divorce Rumors Family Reconciliation

