Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum Reunite After Baby Scandal

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were seen together for the first time since Grohl admitted to fathering a baby outside their marriage. The couple was spotted in Los Angeles, appearing to not be wearing their wedding rings.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were seen together for the first time since the rocker admitted to fathering a baby outside their 22-year marriage. The 56-year-old musician and the former model were spotted in a black BMW SUV after she picked him up from a house in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Blum was driving the car while the former Nirvana member sat next to her in the front seat.

Grohl tucked a pair of glasses into the collar of his black shirt and wore a matching black baseball cap. Blum was clad in a light gray sweater and shielded her eyes with a pair of large black sunglasses. The two appeared to not be wearing their wedding rings when they were photographed on Tuesday. This public reunion comes six months after Grohl made the bombshell revelation that he had welcomed a child with another woman. 'I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,' he shared on social media in September 2024. 'I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,' Grohl continued, 'I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. 'We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.'Blum and Grohl, who met in 2001 and married two years later, share daughters Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10. Grohl's first marriage to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, who they wedded in 1994, ended in divorce three years later amid allegations of infidelity on his part, according to The Guardian. Grohl has not revealed the identity of his baby daughter's mother. Two days after his admission, the musician denied that a baby pictured in a viral social media post was his child. At the time, Grohl's representative told Fox News Digital the claim was '100% fake' and the page was quickly deleted. In a statement to TMZ, the individual who shared the social media post said, 'I’m sorry this was a fake page. We just wanted followers! We’re minors!' Prior to Tuesday's outing, Grohl and Blum were most recently seen attending a Wimbledon tennis match together over the summer. The couple sat in the Royal Box alongside David Beckham. In September, a source told People magazine that Grohl had hired a divorce lawyer ahead of making his announcement. An insider told the outlet in November that Grohl is 'no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.' At the time, another source shared that Grohl 'loves his family' and was trying to repair the damage that he had done with his infidelity. 'Dave’s been prioritizing his family,' the second source said. 'He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.' That month, a source told People that Blum has 'had time to process everything' and was still considering her next steps. 'She doesn’t want to make any hasty decisions, since it’s all affecting their girls,' the insider said. 'She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down. She’s leaning on friends.' In late December, People reported that Grohl, Blum and their daughters planned to celebrate the holidays together. 'They are all spending Christmas as a family,' the insider said. After Grohl's announcement, Foo Fighters announced that they were canceling their planned performance at the 2024 Southside Music Festival in late September. Last month, Grohl returned to the stage for the first time since the scandal as he reunited with the surviving members of Nirvana, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic, for a surprise performance at the star-studded FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles. Grohl and Blum's daughter Violet joined the band at the end of their set and sang Nirvana's 1993 hit 'All Apologies.' Blum is credited as a co-director on Foo Fighters' 2002 music video for 'Walking a Line,' which included footage from the rock band's tour





