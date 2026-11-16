Lionsgate announces Dave Franco and Willa Fitzgerald will star in David F. Sandberg's new psychological horror film Mommy's Home, following a family's terrifying ordeal.

Lionsgate has officially announced that actor Dave Franco will headline the upcoming psychological horror film Mommy's Home, working alongside actress Willa Fitzgerald. The project marks a significant collaboration between the studio and the talent, bringing a unique narrative to the screen that promises to blend domestic drama with intense suspense. This addition to Lionsgate's slate highlights the studio's continued commitment to producing high-quality genre films that challenge audience expectations.

Mommy's Home Plot And Directorial Vision

The film Mommy's Home follows the story of a young father whose stable family life becomes terrifyingly unhinged after a shocking intervention. The situation deteriorates significantly when his cryogenically preserved mother is unfrozen and subsequently sent to live with him and his immediate family. This premise sets the stage for a psychological thriller that explores the complexities of family dynamics under extreme and supernatural pressure.

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Director David F. Sandberg is helming the project, which will serve as his fourth feature film in the horror genre. Sandberg has established a strong reputation in the field, having previously directed the hit scare-film Lights Out. His filmography also includes directing two installments of the Shazam! franchise and the 2025 release Until Dawn. His return to horror with this new project signals a focused effort to deliver a distinct brand of madness that aligns with his directorial strengths.

Screenplay And Production Team Details

Sandberg is directing the film from a screenplay written by James Morosini, a writer known for his work on I Love My Dad and Threesomething. Morosini recently made headlines as an SXSW prize-winning filmmaker, bringing a fresh voice to the horror genre with this script. The production is being managed by a robust team including producers Craig Flores and Dawn Olmstead, joined by the production company Anonymous Content.

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Additional production credits are shared between Sandberg and Lotta Losten through their joint company, Mångata. Executive producers on the film include Nathan Kahane and James Morosini, who bring their industry expertise to the forefront. Dave Franco, David Levine, and Garrett Kemble also serve in executive producer roles on behalf of Anonymous Content, ensuring that creative control remains tightly aligned with the vision of the cast and director.

Cast History And Studio Support

Franco and Fitzgerald previously starred together in the 2025 romantic drama Regretting You, which achieved notable box office success by grossing over $90 million worldwide. Their chemistry from that film likely contributed to their casting here, as Lionsgate seeks to leverage their established rapport. The studio is eager to see the duo tackle a darker, more intense material that diverges from their previous collaboration.

Erin Westerman, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised the script for being wildly original and impossible to forget. She highlighted Sandberg as an exceptional horror filmmaker suited to bring the madness to life. Westerman also commended Franco as an endlessly watchable actor who audiences root for, even when his character's world goes off the rails. She added that Fitzgerald is set to be a revelation in the film, marking a powerful addition to her portfolio.

Franco's Track Record And Future Outlook

Dave Franco has built a strong relationship with Lionsgate, having worked with the studio on all three Now You See Me movies. The most recent entry in that franchise grossed over $246 worldwide, demonstrating Franco's commercial appeal. While Franco has appeared in several comedies in the past, he has recently shown a clear penchant for horror, including a role in last year's film Together.

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Willa Fitzgerald brings a diverse range of experience to the project, with previous credits including A House of Dynamite, Strange Darling, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Reacher. Most recently, she played the lead role in Netflix's series Pulse, further proving her versatility in the horror and thriller spaces. Her involvement suggests that Lionsgate is betting on a strong lead performance to anchor the film's success.

Market Position And Industry Impact

The announcement of Mommy's Home fits into a broader trend of major studios investing in mid-budget horror films that can generate significant returns. With David F. Sandberg at the helm and a script from an award-winning writer, the project is positioned to capture the attention of horror enthusiasts. The involvement of Anonymous Content, a reputable production house, adds further credibility to the project.

Lionsgate's continued partnership with Franco and Sandberg indicates a strategic focus on recurring collaborations that yield consistent results. As the industry looks for reliable hits, projects that blend star power with genre expertise are increasingly valuable. Fans can expect the film to explore the boundaries of psychological terror, building on the success of similar titles in the current market.