Dave Filoni's Vision for Star Wars and Upcoming Projects

Filoni, a key figure in the Star Wars franchise, discusses his vision for the future of the series and upcoming projects.

by quoting one of his most famous dialogues. Notably, Filoni, personally hired and mentored by Lucasfilm’s George Lucas , has been creatively involved with the series for many years.

Filoni said, ‘I’m looking forward to bringing a lot of these ideas & visions to the fans. ’ He then quoted Palpatine from Return of the Jedi, saying, ‘Everything is right now proceeding as I have foreseen it. ’ Realizing he did so, Filoni and the interviewer chuckled. Also in the interview, Filoni shared that for years, he has been evolving his concept of telling stories in Star Wars.

He added that working with George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, and ‘I think the most critical element was getting involved in live-action,’ he continued.

‘Which Kathy really backed. And brought me along in, and Jon, that was just so crucial to really understand not just the Star Wars galaxy, but producing these types of films. ’ Moreover, he stressed the importance of the movies needing to be great when they are released. He noted, ‘I’m a fan myself.

I understand the pressure, and I look forward to it. ’ Dave Filoni says there will be infinite possibilities for the types of Star Wars stories they can tell under his leadership.

‘I’m looking forward to bringing a lot of these ideas & visions to the fans. Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen it. ’ He added that he enjoyed making Star Wars projects in any medium. The Lucasfilm president and CCO further expressed amazement at the infinite number of possibilities for not just it but the ‘types of stories .

’ Multiple films are reportedly in development currently. These include movies from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Filoni, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and a Simon Kinberg trilogy. Set for May 28, 2027, it is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Gosling. Also appearing are Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Amy Adams.

Abdul Azim Naushad is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer, who focuses on a wide range of topics spanning celebrity news and social media trends. He crafts informative content on movie and TV show releases and occasionally dives into the world of video games. In his spare time, Abdul indulges in binge-watching movies or immerses himself in gaming adventures. Director duo Radio Silence‘s upcoming horror movie has a crazy twist.

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Star Wars Dave Filoni George Lucas Kathleen Kennedy Live-Action Star Wars Galaxy Movies Ryan Gosling Flynn Gray Matt Smith Mia Goth Amy Adams Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy James Mangold Taika Waititi Simon Kinberg Shawn Levy Fortnite Mel Gibson Denis Villeneuve James Bond Steven Knight Apple TV Gordon Ramsay Michelin Madness Sigourney Weaver Damon Lindelof Bruce Dern Quentin Tarantino Brad Pitt Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood Alien Avatar The Mandalorian And Grogu Fortnite Mel Gibson Denis Villeneuve James Bond Steven Knight Apple TV Gordon Ramsay Michelin Madness Sigourney Weaver Damon Lindelof Bruce Dern Quentin Tarantino Brad Pitt Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

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