Dave Filoni Reveals Ahsoka's Almost Deadly Fate and Her Journey From Jedi to Rebel

Dave Filoni, the creator of Ahsoka Tano, discusses her almost tragic demise in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and her essential departure from the Jedi Order. He explains how both Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi shaped her path, leading her to a unique place in the Star Wars universe.

George Lucas protégé and co-creator of Ahsoka Tano, Dave Filoni, has shed light on both the reasons behind Ahsoka's departure from the Jedi Order and her subsequent return in Star Wars: The Clone Wars . He's also revealed a much darker fate that almost befell her before he intervened. Ahsoka's prominence in Star Wars movies and TV shows has grown steadily over time, even though she was absent throughout the prequel trilogy.

As Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Ahsoka has profoundly influenced the Star Wars timeline and has become one of the franchise's most beloved characters. However, Ahsoka Tano almost met a grimmer end in The Clone Wars, a fate that George Lucas himself desired. According to IGN, Dave Filoni explained, 'In the early days, he’d be like, 'Well, she’s gonna die.' I’d be like, 'Well... maybe not.' We would go back and forth. He’ll say stuff just to get me going, which is really fun. We have a similar sense of humor at times.' Thankfully, Filoni managed to persuade Lucas to keep Ahsoka alive. She has since appeared in numerous Star Wars shows and has a future in Ahsoka season 2. Yet, Ahsoka's departure from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars was undeniably painful to witness.Dave Filoni always envisioned Ahsoka leaving the Jedi Order. This departure, though brutal, proved essential. Close George Lucas may have intended to kill Ahsoka off in The Clone Wars, but Dave Filoni always planned for Ahsoka to leave the Jedi Order. In the same IGN article, Filoni stated, 'I definitely myself would say that Ahsoka and how things have gone for her are very similar to things I thought in 2005. I didn’t necessarily know that it would be such a mystery/crime thing or that the Jedi themselves would lose faith in her, etc., but I had a strong idea that we would be able to engineer that she walks away from the Jedi at some point. I’ve always held that belief because she’s kind of in between Anakin and Obi-Wan. She’s trained with the dogma of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Jedi, because Obi-Wan kind of represents the Jedi of the Prequel era. But she’s given the extra training by Anakin to be more rebellious and to think with your heart, and I think she’s very passionate that way. So she kind of gets the best of both worlds.'This explanation of Ahsoka's departure resonates deeply as it accurately captures the influence of both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in shaping Ahsoka's journey. When Ahsoka leaves the Order in The Clone Wars, Anakin tells her he has also contemplated walking away. This underscores that Anakin, though unable to follow through, laid the groundwork for Ahsoka's independent path. Filoni further emphasizes this concept by drawing parallels to Luke Skywalker. According to Filoni, 'Obviously, there’s something to what Anakin is teaching her, because in the end it’s really Luke’s love and compassion for his father that saves everybody and destroys the Emperor. So there’s something to that that the prequel Jedi were missing. So I thought that would enable her to see the middle ground and be the one that lays her weapon down and says, 'I’m out, because this is wrong.' But I didn’t know how she would voice it.' While many Jedi, including Barriss Offee and Anakin Skywalker, sought to address the flaws of the prequel era Jedi Order in misguided ways, Ahsoka emerged as the one who recognized the Order's shortcomings and acted upon them with wisdom. This testament to her brilliance as a Jedi. Fans have encountered numerous Jedi throughout the vast Star Wars universe, but Ahsoka stands out as one who exemplified both strength and compassion. Though painful to watch Ahsoka leave the Jedi Order and Anakin Skywalker, her departure proved necessary for her growth. As Ashley Eckstein herself has acknowledged, leaving helped her survive Order 66. Equally important was her return to the Jedi. Witnessing Ahsoka's willingness to rejoin the Order after her personal journey was deeply moving, even though it didn't unfold as hoped in light of Order 66. It demonstrated Ahsoka's capacity for profound forgiveness and her unwavering belief in the Jedi's inherent goodness despite their flaws. Ahsoka Tano's narrative arc is a testament to her character's strength and resilience.





