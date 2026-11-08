Dave Chappelle Sparks Outrage Over Charlie Kirk Comment

Dave Chappelle faces backlash for stating Charlie Kirk's death made him feel better, drawing sharp criticism from Erika Kirk and Benny Johnson after the September 10, 2025 shooting.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing intense public backlash after making a controversial statement about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a live performance. Chappelle appeared on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for his Karmageddon tour on Saturday, where he shared a personal reaction that immediately drew criticism from political figures and the victim's family.

Chappelle's Controversial Stage Statement

During the sold-out show, Chappelle addressed the audience about the emotional toll of being a public speaker. He then referenced the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, stating that the event made him feel better. Chappelle admitted to the crowd that he felt guilty about this sentiment, noting that he did not ask to feel this way. He described being in a good mood after the news broke, expressing confusion over his own positive reaction to a tragic event involving another public figure.

Also read Dave Chappelle Says He Feels Better Since Charlie Kirk Murder at MSG Show

Kirk's Death and Historical Context

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The incident occurred during a political rally, marking a significant moment of political violence. The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder. Robinson, who is 22 years old, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. This charge makes him eligible for the death penalty under state law.

Fierce Condemnation from Kirk Family

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, issued a strong condemnation of Chappelle's comments on X. She described the laughter from comedians and commentators regarding political assassination as disgusting and a sign of moral decay. Erika Kirk emphasized that her husband was killed in an act of political violence, a tragedy that affects her and their two children daily. She argued that a culture that laughs at such violence threatens the foundation of democracy and the value of human life.

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Political Figures and Media Backlash

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson was among the first to criticize Chappelle, highlighting the irony of the situation. Johnson pointed out that Charlie Kirk had previously defended Chappelle after he was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Kirk had criticized then District Attorney George Gascon for refusing to charge the armed man who attacked Chappelle. Megyn Kelly also shared Johnson's post, calling Chappelle's remarks despicable. The backlash underscores the complex relationship between comedy, free speech, and political violence.

Broader Impact on Media Figures

Chappelle's comment joins a wider controversy involving other media personalities reacting to Kirk's death. Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch and her co-host Angie Sullivan mocked the assassination on their podcast I've Had It. They shared jokes about political shifts and cultural changes, including references to Kirk. The hosts later apologized, calling the jokes insensitive. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between political commentary and public respect for victims of violence.